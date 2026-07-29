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Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on miner and energy gains; Fed in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on miner and energy gains; Fed in focus 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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FTSE 100 Rises on Miner and Energy Gains as Markets Eye Federal Reserve Decision

Market Overview and Key Movers

July 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday, supported by mining and energy stocks, as investors monitored developments in the Middle East and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2% to 10,894.67 points by 1038 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 inched 0.09% higher. 

Sector Performance

Mining Stocks

• Industrial metal miners led gains, rising 2.3%, after Glencore climbed 4% on a 15% increase in first-half copper production, while Rio Tinto gained 2.3% after reporting a 43% jump in half-year underlying earnings, its highest in four years.

Energy Stocks

• Energy stocks also climbed 1.7% as oil prices rose more than 3% after the U.S. launched its first airstrikes in the Middle East since suspending its bombing campaign last week, hitting Iran-backed groups in Iraq jointly with Saudi Arabia, while Tehran rejected an Omani plan to manage the Strait of Hormuz. [O/R]

Central Bank Decisions

U.S. Federal Reserve

• The U.S. Fed is expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, with Chair Kevin Warsh's statement watched for policy clues, while the Bank of England is due to announce its decision on Thursday.

Individual Stock Movers

Top Gainers

Greggs

• Among other movers, Greggs rose 14% to the top of the midcap index after Britain's biggest fast-food chain reported a 20% rise in first-half profit.

Weir Group

• Weir Group rose 7.6% and was the top gainer on the FTSE 100 after the engineering firm reported strong second-quarter results.

Aston Martin

• Aston Martin climbed 1.4% after the luxury carmaker maintained its full-year forecasts.

Top Losers

Aberdeen Group

• Aberdeen Group fell 4.5%, making it the worst performer on the benchmark index, after the British asset manager reported first-half net outflows of 3 billion pounds ($4 billion).

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Mining stocks led the rise: Glencore jumped after reporting a double‑digit increase in first‑half copper output; Rio Tinto gained following a sharp rise in underlying earnings. (glencore.com)
  • Energy sector surged as oil prices climbed, spurred by U.S.–Saudi airstrikes targeting Iran‑aligned groups in Iraq and escalating Middle East conflict. (lemonde.fr)
  • Investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision later the same day, with the Bank of England’s decision due on Thursday, reinforcing policy uncertainty. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 rise on July 29?
The FTSE 100 rose due to gains in mining and energy stocks as investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.
Which mining companies led the gains in the FTSE 100?
Glencore and Rio Tinto led the mining sector, with Glencore up 4% and Rio Tinto reporting a 43% jump in half-year earnings.
How did energy stocks perform in the FTSE 100?
Energy stocks climbed 1.7% as oil prices rose over 3% following U.S. airstrikes in the Middle East.
What were notable movements in individual UK stocks?
Greggs jumped 14% after strong profits, Weir Group rose 7.6% on earnings, while Aberdeen Group fell 4.5% on net outflows.
What major events are investors watching?
Investors are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England interest rate decisions for policy direction.

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