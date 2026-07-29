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Daily Mail seeks interim $13 million payment after Prince Harry loses lawsuit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Daily Mail seeks interim $13 million payment after Prince Harry loses lawsuit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Daily Mail Seeks $13M From Prince Harry After Losing Privacy Lawsuit

Legal Battle Over Privacy Lawsuit and Associated Costs

Background of the Lawsuit

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Associated Newspapers sought an interim payment of £10 million ($13.3 million) from Prince Harry and other high-profile claimants on Wednesday after they lost their privacy lawsuits against the Daily Mail publisher.

Earlier this month, a judge at London's High Court comprehensively ruled against Harry, singer Elton John and other high-profile British figures, rejecting allegations that the Mail titles had engaged in widespread unlawful activities, such as phone hacking.

Reactions to the Court Ruling

The prince, 41, described the ruling as a "complete and obvious whitewash", while Associated said it was an overwhelming victory for its newspaper and journalists, and "for a free press generally".

Determining Legal Costs

At a hearing on Wednesday to determine liability for legal costs, Associated's lawyer Antony White argued that Harry and the other claimants should pay costs on an indemnity basis, under which the losing party must cover the other side's charges without the need to show they were proportionate.

Arguments from Associated Newspapers

In a scathing attack on the claimants' case, which he said had been designed to create "a banquet of litigation" against Associated, White argued they had made wide-ranging and serious allegations without supporting evidence.

In written submissions, Associated sought an interim payment of nearly £10 million.

Claimants' Response to Cost Demands

Disputing the Indemnity Basis

Lawyers for the claimants said in their submissions that Associated had reported incurring "a simply extraordinary £34.5 million" in costs, far exceeding its agreed budget. They offered an interim payment of £8 million by August 28 and said the claimants had insurance cover of up to £16 million.

"Of course, the (claimants) accept that their claims have been dismissed and it is appropriate that an order for costs on the standard basis follows the event," the submission said.

"But the further penalty of an indemnity costs basis order is not one which, in all the circumstances, should be imposed."

The Judge's Ruling

In his ruling, Judge Matthew Nicklin said the claimants had needed to prove that information published about them had been obtained unlawfully, but had failed to do so, and that suspicion alone was not enough.

($1 = 0.7526 pounds)

(Reporting by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • High Court ruled against Prince Harry, Elton John and co‑claimants—claims of phone‑hacking and unlawful intrusion were dismissed entirely (marketscreener.com).
  • Associated Newspapers is seeking indemnity‑basis costs, demanding nearly £10 million now; claimants propose £8 million interim payment and have insurance coverage up to £16 million (theguardian.com).
  • The litigation has already cost ANL an estimated £34.5 million, with overall costs possibly reaching £50 million; the outcome is a significant legal and reputational victory for the publisher and underscores the financial risks of high‑stakes privacy litigation (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Daily Mail seeking an interim payment from Prince Harry?
Daily Mail's publisher is seeking an interim payment of £10 million ($13 million) from Prince Harry and other claimants after they lost their privacy lawsuit.
Who else was involved in the lawsuit against Daily Mail?
Aside from Prince Harry, high-profile figures like singer Elton John and several British personalities were also claimants.
What was the court's main reason for ruling against the claimants?
The judge found that the claimants did not prove information was obtained unlawfully, stating suspicion alone was insufficient.
How much in legal costs did Associated Newspapers report?
Associated Newspapers reported incurring a total of £34.5 million in legal costs.
What basis for legal costs is Associated Newspapers seeking?
Associated Newspapers wants legal costs paid on an indemnity basis, meaning the losing side covers all charges without a need to show proportionality.

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