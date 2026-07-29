Daily Mail Seeks $13M From Prince Harry After Losing Privacy Lawsuit

Legal Battle Over Privacy Lawsuit and Associated Costs

Background of the Lawsuit

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Associated Newspapers sought an interim payment of £10 million ($13.3 million) from Prince Harry and other high-profile claimants on Wednesday after they lost their privacy lawsuits against the Daily Mail publisher.

Earlier this month, a judge at London's High Court comprehensively ruled against Harry, singer Elton John and other high-profile British figures, rejecting allegations that the Mail titles had engaged in widespread unlawful activities, such as phone hacking.

Reactions to the Court Ruling

The prince, 41, described the ruling as a "complete and obvious whitewash", while Associated said it was an overwhelming victory for its newspaper and journalists, and "for a free press generally".

Determining Legal Costs

At a hearing on Wednesday to determine liability for legal costs, Associated's lawyer Antony White argued that Harry and the other claimants should pay costs on an indemnity basis, under which the losing party must cover the other side's charges without the need to show they were proportionate.

Arguments from Associated Newspapers

In a scathing attack on the claimants' case, which he said had been designed to create "a banquet of litigation" against Associated, White argued they had made wide-ranging and serious allegations without supporting evidence.

In written submissions, Associated sought an interim payment of nearly £10 million.

Claimants' Response to Cost Demands

Disputing the Indemnity Basis

Lawyers for the claimants said in their submissions that Associated had reported incurring "a simply extraordinary £34.5 million" in costs, far exceeding its agreed budget. They offered an interim payment of £8 million by August 28 and said the claimants had insurance cover of up to £16 million.

"Of course, the (claimants) accept that their claims have been dismissed and it is appropriate that an order for costs on the standard basis follows the event," the submission said.

"But the further penalty of an indemnity costs basis order is not one which, in all the circumstances, should be imposed."

The Judge's Ruling

In his ruling, Judge Matthew Nicklin said the claimants had needed to prove that information published about them had been obtained unlawfully, but had failed to do so, and that suspicion alone was not enough.

($1 = 0.7526 pounds)

(Reporting by Michael Holden)