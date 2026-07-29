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Intesa lifts profit outlook after second quarter net profit tops forecasts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intesa lifts profit outlook after second quarter net profit tops forecasts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Intesa Sanpaolo Boosts 2026 Profit Target After Quarterly Results Top Forecasts

Intesa Sanpaolo Raises Profit Outlook Following Strong Quarterly Earnings

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, raised its yearly profit outlook after its quarterly earnings topped market expectations on Wednesday, as the lender pursues its plan to take over Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Background: Consolidation in the Italian Banking Sector

After shunning a first wave of consolidation in Italy's banking sector that started in late 2023 and ended with Monte dei Paschi's (MPS) €13.5 billion acquisition of Mediobanca in September 2025, Intesa in early June unveiled a €34.5 billion cash-and-share bid for MPS, sparking a new round of dealmaking.

Profit Targets and Financial Performance

Intesa said it now sees 2026 net profit above €10 billion - the figure it had been targeting until now. Net income in the April-June period came in at €2.8 billion, above a €2.5 billion LSEG forecast.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa beat Q2 forecasts with €2.8 billion net profit, exceeding LSEG’s €2.5 billion estimate
  • The bank now sees full‑year net profit above €10 billion, up from its prior target of “around €10 billion” (group.intesasanpaolo.com)
  • Intesa launched a €30.6 billion cash‑and‑share offer for MPS on 8 June, proposing 16 ISP shares plus €1 cash per 10 MPS shares, targeting creating a European banking powerhouse (group.intesasanpaolo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Intesa Sanpaolo raise its profit outlook?
Intesa Sanpaolo raised its profit outlook after reporting net income for Q2 that exceeded market expectations.
What were Intesa Sanpaolo's second quarter net profits?
Intesa Sanpaolo reported a net profit of €2.8 billion for the April-June quarter, above the €2.5 billion LSEG forecast.
What is Intesa Sanpaolo's new profit target for 2026?
Intesa Sanpaolo now expects its 2026 net profit to exceed €10 billion.
Which acquisition plan is Intesa Sanpaolo pursuing?
Intesa Sanpaolo is pursuing a €34.5 billion cash-and-share bid to acquire Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

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