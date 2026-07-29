Intesa Sanpaolo Boosts 2026 Profit Target After Quarterly Results Top Forecasts
Intesa Sanpaolo Raises Profit Outlook Following Strong Quarterly Earnings
MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, raised its yearly profit outlook after its quarterly earnings topped market expectations on Wednesday, as the lender pursues its plan to take over Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
Background: Consolidation in the Italian Banking Sector
After shunning a first wave of consolidation in Italy's banking sector that started in late 2023 and ended with Monte dei Paschi's (MPS) €13.5 billion acquisition of Mediobanca in September 2025, Intesa in early June unveiled a €34.5 billion cash-and-share bid for MPS, sparking a new round of dealmaking.
Profit Targets and Financial Performance
Intesa said it now sees 2026 net profit above €10 billion - the figure it had been targeting until now. Net income in the April-June period came in at €2.8 billion, above a €2.5 billion LSEG forecast.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)