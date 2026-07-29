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Finance

'Bond vigilante' Jim Leaviss dies aged 55

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Jim Leaviss, Prominent M&G Bond Investor and Blogger, Dies at 55

Legacy and Impact on the Financial Industry

Announcement of Passing

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - One of Britain's most prominent bond investors, Jim Leaviss, has died aged 55, according to a statement issued by his former employer M&G on its Bond Vigilantes website.  

Career Highlights

Role at M&G

Leaviss, who was Chief Investment Officer for fixed income at the firm and authored the widely-read blog, became well known for his strident views on markets that struck a chord and attracted the attention of policymakers globally.

Industry Influence

Leaviss regularly spoke with Reuters reporters and was well known across the financial community.

Tributes and Statements

M&G's Statement

Firm's Reaction

M&G said everyone at the firm was "deeply saddened" by Leaviss' passing and said he made an "extraordinary contribution" to the industry.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Key Takeaways

  • Jim Leaviss, M&G’s former CIO for Public Fixed Income, was a leading voice in bond markets, known for founding the influential Bond Vigilantes blog in 2006 (international-adviser.com).
  • He built M&G’s global fixed income platform over nearly three decades, launching innovative products like the Optimal Income fund and nurturing one of the industry’s largest credit research teams (international-adviser.com).
  • Leaviss was noted for his clear, impactful communication with investors and policymakers alike, regularly engaging with the financial press, including Reuters, and earning widespread respect in the bond community.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Jim Leaviss?
Jim Leaviss was a prominent bond investor, Chief Investment Officer for fixed income at M&G, and author of the Bond Vigilantes blog.
How old was Jim Leaviss when he died?
Jim Leaviss was 55 years old at the time of his passing.
What was Jim Leaviss known for?
Jim Leaviss was known for his influential market views and widely-read Bond Vigilantes blog, which garnered attention from both investors and policymakers.
Which company issued the statement about Jim Leaviss's passing?
The statement regarding Jim Leaviss's death was issued by M&G, his former employer.
What contribution did Jim Leaviss make to the financial community?
Jim Leaviss made an extraordinary contribution to the bond market and finance industry through his insights and leadership at M&G.

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