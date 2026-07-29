Jim Leaviss, Prominent M&G Bond Investor and Blogger, Dies at 55

Legacy and Impact on the Financial Industry

Announcement of Passing

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - One of Britain's most prominent bond investors, Jim Leaviss, has died aged 55, according to a statement issued by his former employer M&G on its Bond Vigilantes website.

Career Highlights

Role at M&G

Leaviss, who was Chief Investment Officer for fixed income at the firm and authored the widely-read blog, became well known for his strident views on markets that struck a chord and attracted the attention of policymakers globally.

Industry Influence

Leaviss regularly spoke with Reuters reporters and was well known across the financial community.

Tributes and Statements

M&G's Statement

Firm's Reaction

M&G said everyone at the firm was "deeply saddened" by Leaviss' passing and said he made an "extraordinary contribution" to the industry.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)