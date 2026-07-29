Jim Leaviss, Prominent M&G Bond Investor and Blogger, Dies at 55
Legacy and Impact on the Financial Industry
Announcement of Passing
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - One of Britain's most prominent bond investors, Jim Leaviss, has died aged 55, according to a statement issued by his former employer M&G on its Bond Vigilantes website.
Career Highlights
Role at M&G
Leaviss, who was Chief Investment Officer for fixed income at the firm and authored the widely-read blog, became well known for his strident views on markets that struck a chord and attracted the attention of policymakers globally.
Industry Influence
Leaviss regularly spoke with Reuters reporters and was well known across the financial community.
Tributes and Statements
M&G's Statement
Firm's Reaction
M&G said everyone at the firm was "deeply saddened" by Leaviss' passing and said he made an "extraordinary contribution" to the industry.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)