GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Pound steady ahead of Fed, BoE policy decisions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Pound steady ahead of Fed, BoE policy decisions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Pound Steady Near Four-Week Low Ahead of Fed and Bank of England Policy Decisions

Market Reactions and Central Bank Decisions

Sterling Performance and Market Sentiment

July 29 - Sterling held near four-week lows against the dollar on Wednesday as investors pinned their focus on Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, even as escalations in the Middle East war ramped up. 

The pound was steady at $1.3291, but remained near its weakest trading levels since July 2.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday following a fresh escalation in tensions in the Middle East after U.S. and Saudi strikes in Iraq and an intercepted Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces. 

Upcoming Central Bank Policy Decisions

Meanwhile, market participants remained on the sidelines awaiting an action-packed week of key central bank decisions, including the Bank of England and Bank of Japan.

Bank of England Policy Outlook

The Bank of England's policy decision on Thursday, where it is widely expected to keep interest rates steady, comes at a crucial time in Britain's political climate, as Andy Burnham became the country's seventh prime minister in a decade.

Expert Opinions on Monetary Policy

"On the surface, the renewed hostilities in the Middle East give real ammunition to the hawkish faction of the MPC," said Matthew Ryan, head of Market Strategy at global financial services firm Ebury.

"Yet we think that neither current oil prices, nor recent economic data warrant a hasty response, either in the form of an immediate rate hike or an overly hawkish set of communications."

Political Developments and Fiscal Policy

Burnham has pledged to reshape domestic politics and said he would stick to the previous government's fiscal rules, although he would look to use any flexibility within them. 

"We're looking at sterling from the perspective of - we have seen two summers now of general speculation about UK fiscal constraints. We think we're going to get a third and that tends to be a sterling negative dynamic," Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe, said.

Sterling Positioning and Investor Sentiment

Investors have cut their bearish bets on sterling to around $4.64 billion this week, compared to an 11-year high of $8.72 billion in the week ending June 22, according to CFTC data.

"The BoE may end up being a side-show to the ongoing squeeze in sterling positioning," BofA Global Research analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Pound remains close to its weakest since July 2 at ~$1.3291, lagging ahead of possible Fed guidance on rate trajectory (investing.com).
  • Oil surged nearly 4% mid‑week following U.S. and Saudi strikes in Iraq and the interception of Iranian missiles, intensifying energy price pressures (brecorder.com).
  • Investors await key central bank decisions: the Fed is expected to hold rates steady with roughly 35–40% chance of a hike priced in; BoE decision coincides with a new UK PM’s fiscal stance under scrutiny (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the pound trading near four-week lows?
The pound is near four-week lows due to investor focus on upcoming US and UK central bank decisions and increased tensions in the Middle East.
How have oil prices responded to Middle East tensions?
Oil prices rose over 4% following fresh escalation in tensions, including US and Saudi actions in Iraq and an intercepted Iranian missile.
What is expected from the Bank of England's policy decision?
The Bank of England is widely expected to keep interest rates steady at its next policy meeting.
What is the current market sentiment towards sterling?
Investors have cut their bearish bets on sterling, and analysts suggest the BoE may play a secondary role to changing market positioning.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UN rights office warns of worsening settler violence in West Bank

UN rights office warns of worsening settler violence in West Bank

Image for Drought declared across half of England after hot, dry weather

Drought declared across half of England after hot, dry weather

Image for UK PM Burnham says social care reform should come before assisted dying debate

UK PM Burnham says social care reform should come before assisted dying debate

Image for Wildfire threat moving east, threatening Italy and Greece, EU says

Wildfire threat moving east, threatening Italy and Greece, EU says

Image for Thousands of Audi workers protest over threatened plant closure

Thousands of Audi workers protest over threatened plant closure

Image for Energean, Carlyle among bidders for BP gas assets off Egypt, sources say

Energean, Carlyle among bidders for BP gas assets off Egypt, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Daily Mail seeks interim $13 million payment after Prince Harry loses lawsuit
Daily Mail seeks interim $13 million payment after Prince Harry loses lawsuit
Image for Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on miner and energy gains; Fed in focus 
Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on miner and energy gains; Fed in focus 
Image for Rheinmetall posts record Q2 revenue growth, profit beats expectations
Rheinmetall posts record Q2 revenue growth, profit beats expectations
Image for Intesa lifts profit outlook after second quarter net profit tops forecasts
Intesa lifts profit outlook after second quarter net profit tops forecasts
Image for UK PM Burnham to stick to tax promises in reforming social care
UK PM Burnham to stick to tax promises in reforming social care
Image for What's in a name? Publicis challenges India antitrust probe over brand-versus-entity jumble
What's in a name? Publicis challenges India antitrust probe over brand-versus-entity jumble
Image for UK's competition regulator investigates Microsoft over 365 subscriptions
UK's competition regulator investigates Microsoft over 365 subscriptions
Image for "Ugly and rusty," Venezuela's refineries are relics that will be hard to revive
"Ugly and rusty," Venezuela's refineries are relics that will be hard to revive
Image for Microsoft set for $190 billion market value swing after earnings results, options indicate
Microsoft set for $190 billion market value swing after earnings results, options indicate
Image for Germany's financial watchdog to monitor AI use at banks and insurers
Germany's financial watchdog to monitor AI use at banks and insurers
Image for Exclusive-Unilever agrees two-year worker protection after $65 billion McCormick merger, memo shows
Exclusive-Unilever agrees two-year worker protection after $65 billion McCormick merger, memo shows
Image for Lamborghini's operating profit falls as geopolitical turmoil shakes luxury car sector
Lamborghini's operating profit falls as geopolitical turmoil shakes luxury car sector
View All Finance Posts