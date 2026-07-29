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UK's competition regulator investigates Microsoft over 365 subscriptions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's competition regulator investigates Microsoft over 365 subscriptions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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UK regulator investigates whether Microsoft misled personal and family customers

Microsoft 365 Subscription Probe and Customer Impact

Background of the Investigation

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said it would investigate Microsoft over whether it misled personal and family customers when marketing subscription plans for its ever-popular Microsoft 365 product, resulting in them overpaying.

Focus on Copilot AI Assistant Addition

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday the probe would examine Microsoft's addition of its AI assistant Copilot to Microsoft 365 subscriptions. Personal and family customers were initially offered Copilot at no extra cost, but some later faced higher-priced subscriptions when renewing.

Key Information Disclosure

"The investigation will examine whether customers were given key information about the plans and the difference in cost to understand the options available to them before making a decision," the CMA said in a statement.

CMA’s Position on AI Adoption and Transparency

The CMA said while it was supportive of AI adoption across the country, customers always needed clear and timely information.

Microsoft’s Response and Broader Regulatory Context

Microsoft’s Immediate Response

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ongoing Global Competition Investigations

Microsoft faces numerous competition investigations globally, targeting its business software, cloud computing and AI partnerships, and the UK's CMA launched a probe into its dominance in business software in May.

International Regulatory Actions

Authorities in Australia and Italy are also investigating Microsoft over the information provided to customers when plans renewed, the CMA noted.

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMA is investigating whether Microsoft’s promotion of Microsoft 365 personal and family plans misled consumers, possibly resulting in higher costs.
  • This follows a broader CMA scrutiny of Microsoft’s business software ecosystem under its Strategic Market Status framework, reflecting ongoing competition concerns in digital markets. (gov.uk)
  • Similar regulatory actions are underway globally: for example, Australian authorities are suing Microsoft for allegedly hiding cheaper Classic subscription plans while promoting more expensive options. (windowscentral.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK's competition regulator investigating Microsoft?
The regulator is investigating whether Microsoft misled personal and family customers about Microsoft 365 subscription options.
What is the focus of the Microsoft 365 investigation?
The focus is on whether marketing of subscription plans led customers to pay more than necessary.
Who may have been affected by the Microsoft 365 subscription practices?
Personal and family customers in the UK may have been misled by Microsoft's subscription options.
Which regulator is conducting the Microsoft 365 investigation?
Britain's antitrust regulator is conducting the investigation.

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