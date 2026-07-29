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Ferrari hits 2026 sales target for Luce EV two months after launch - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ferrari hits 2026 sales target for Luce EV two months after launch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive EVs

Ferrari Achieves 2026 Luce EV Sales Target Within Two Months of Launch

Record-Breaking Demand for Ferrari's First Electric Vehicle

Strong Sales Performance in China

July 29 (Reuters) - Ferrari has hit its annual sales target for its controversial first electric vehicle model on the back of strong demand from China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Sales Target and Model Overview

Annual Sales Target for the Luce EV

The luxury sports car maker had aimed to sell just under 500 units of the EV this year, the report said. 

Features and Design of the Luce

The €550,000 ($626,285.00) Luce is a four-door, five-seat family car which has baffled fans and commentators alike, as it looks nothing like the Italian marque's usual fare of low-slung, ​petrol-powered sports cars.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8782 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Ferrari’s Luce EV, priced at ~€550,000, hit its annual sales goal of nearly 500 units within two months of launch, led by Chinese interest (cnevpost.com).
  • The Luce marks Ferrari’s first battery‑electric model, innovatively designed by LoveFrom (Jony Ive & Marc Newson), featuring four doors and five seats—a radical departure from its traditional two‑door sports cars (theguardian.com).
  • The car’s polarizing design and high luxury pricing sparked fervent reactions—from investor concerns and critical comparisons to mass‑market EVs to defenders hailing its interior and strategic appeal in markets like China (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ferrari's Luce EV sales target for 2026?
Ferrari aimed to sell just under 500 units of the Luce EV in 2026.
How quickly did Ferrari reach its Luce EV sales target?
Ferrari hit its 2026 sales target within two months of launching the Luce EV.
What contributed to the strong sales of the Ferrari Luce EV?
Strong demand from China was a major factor in achieving the sales target.
What is unique about the Ferrari Luce EV?
The Luce is a four-door, five-seat family car, differing from Ferrari's usual sports car style.
What is the price of the Ferrari Luce EV?
The Ferrari Luce EV is priced at €550,000 ($626,285.00).

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