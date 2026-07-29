Ferrari Achieves 2026 Luce EV Sales Target Within Two Months of Launch
Record-Breaking Demand for Ferrari's First Electric Vehicle
Strong Sales Performance in China
July 29 (Reuters) - Ferrari has hit its annual sales target for its controversial first electric vehicle model on the back of strong demand from China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Sales Target and Model Overview
Annual Sales Target for the Luce EV
The luxury sports car maker had aimed to sell just under 500 units of the EV this year, the report said.
Features and Design of the Luce
The €550,000 ($626,285.00) Luce is a four-door, five-seat family car which has baffled fans and commentators alike, as it looks nothing like the Italian marque's usual fare of low-slung, petrol-powered sports cars.
Exchange Rate Information
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Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)