Ferrari Achieves 2026 Luce EV Sales Target Within Two Months of Launch

Record-Breaking Demand for Ferrari's First Electric Vehicle

Strong Sales Performance in China

July 29 (Reuters) - Ferrari has hit its annual sales target for its controversial first electric vehicle model on the back of strong demand from China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sales Target and Model Overview

Annual Sales Target for the Luce EV

The luxury sports car maker had aimed to sell just under 500 units of the EV this year, the report said.

Features and Design of the Luce

The €550,000 ($626,285.00) Luce is a four-door, five-seat family car which has baffled fans and commentators alike, as it looks nothing like the Italian marque's usual fare of low-slung, ​petrol-powered sports cars.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8782 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)