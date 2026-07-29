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Russia's Sberbank may raise reserves after Wildberries attacks hit borrowers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Sberbank may raise reserves after Wildberries attacks hit borrowers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Sberbank May Increase Reserves as Wildberries Drone Attacks Impact Borrowers

Impact of Drone Attacks on Sberbank and Online Retailers

Financial Consequences for Borrowers

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, said on Wednesday it was considering increasing loan-loss provisions after Ukrainian drone attacks on e-commerce giant Wildberries' warehouses hit the finances of online retailers and their suppliers.

Sberbank said the credit quality of online retailers and vendors had deteriorated following the attacks, with about 300 companies seeking to restructure loans.

Sberbank’s Response and Provisions

"Their financial condition and potential future cash flow have, of course, decreased. Are we considering increasing provisions? Yes, we are considering it," Chief Financial Officer Taras Skvortsov said on a conference call with analysts.

He said no decision had been taken. Sberbank lends to both Wildberries and rival Ozon, whose facilities have not been targeted.

Loan-Restructuring Programmes

The bank has developed a loan-restructuring programme for Wildberries vendors affected by the attacks. Skvortsov said Sberbank believed Wildberries and its clients had sufficient financial resilience to cope with the disruption.

Profitability and Economic Outlook

Sberbank, which reported a 21% increase in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, said it was too early to assess the impact of any loan losses on full-year results. The bank expects to post a record profit this year.

It also cut its forecast for Russian economic growth in 2026 to between zero and 0.5%, from 0.5% to 1% previously, saying it was closely monitoring developments in several sectors, including small businesses.

Details of the Drone Attacks

Drone attacks have damaged at least seven Wildberries warehouses, destroying around 10% of the company's storage capacity, disrupting operations and causing losses for tens of thousands of small businesses that sell goods and services through the platform.

Motivations Behind the Attacks

Ukraine initially said it targeted Wildberries because of its role in supplying the Russian military. An executive at Ukraine's leading arms producer said this week the retailer was also targeted because of its prominent role in the economy as a major borrower.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Writing by Felix Light and Gleb Bryanski. Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian drone strikes have damaged ~10% of Wildberries’ warehouse capacity—impacting small vendors and causing billions in losses. (live.euronext.com)
  • Approximately 300 online retailers and suppliers have approached Sberbank to restructure loans due to reduced cash flow after the attacks. (apnews.com)
  • Sberbank has not decided on raising reserves but is considering it; it also developed a restructuring program for affected vendors, while maintaining optimism about Wildberries’ resilience. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might Sberbank raise its loan-loss reserves?
Sberbank is considering increasing its loan-loss reserves due to deteriorating credit quality among online retailers and vendors affected by recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Wildberries warehouses.
How have the Wildberries attacks impacted small businesses?
Drone attacks damaged Wildberries warehouses, disrupting operations and causing financial losses for tens of thousands of small businesses that rely on the platform.
What measures has Sberbank taken for affected borrowers?
Sberbank has developed a loan-restructuring program for Wildberries vendors impacted by the attacks, with around 300 companies seeking to restructure their loans.
Has Sberbank decided to increase its provisions?
No formal decision has been made yet. Sberbank's CFO stated that they are considering it, but it's too early to assess the full impact of loan losses.
How did the attacks affect Sberbank's financial outlook?
Sberbank reported strong profits but reduced its Russian economic growth forecast for 2026 and is closely monitoring sectors impacted by the attacks.

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