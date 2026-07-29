Qualcomm Signs Long-Term Chip Supply Deal With BMW for Future Vehicles

Qualcomm and BMW Forge Strategic Partnership for Automotive Innovation

July 29 (Reuters) - Qualcomm said on Wednesday it has signed a long-term deal to supply chips for German luxury automaker BMW's future digital cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems through the next decade.

Competition in the Automated Driving Market

The agreement comes as competition intensifies in the automated driving market, with Nvidia and Mobileye Global also aiming to supply chips and software platforms to automakers.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions

• The deal includes Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions, including cockpit processors, automated driving chips and AI accelerators, which the companies said would establish the hardware basis for BMW's AI-led platforms.

Financial Details and Expansion into Automotive Electronics

• No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.

• Qualcomm, which is a leading supplier of the chips used in smartphones, has been pushing deeper into automotive electronics, from infotainment to advanced driver-assistance systems.

Industry Impact and Future Mobility

• "As agentic and physical AI drive a new generation of intelligent vehicles, this collaboration enables both companies to define the future of mobility," said Nakul Duggal, group general manager for automotive, industrial and embedded IoT and robotics at Qualcomm.

Expansion of Existing Partnership

• The deal expands an existing partnership that launched the Snapdragon Ride Pilot driver-assistance system in BMW's electric iX3, which offered drivers hands-free highway driving, automatic lane changes and parking assistance.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)