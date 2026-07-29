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Rheinmetall posts record Q2 revenue growth, profit beats expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rheinmetall posts record Q2 revenue growth, profit beats expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings Defence Industry

Rheinmetall Reports Record Q2 Growth with Surging Revenue and Profit in 2024

Rheinmetall’s Q2 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Significant Increase in Revenue

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - German defence contractor Rheinmetall said on Wednesday its second-quarter revenue rose nearly 70% to about €3.3 billion ($3.76 billion).

Operating Profit Exceeds Expectations

Profit Growth Driven by Military Demand

Operating profit meanwhile climbed to €562 million, beating market expectations of about €470 million, as strong demand for military equipment drove growth across all business segments.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8782 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 revenue jumped ~70% year‑on‑year to about €3.3 billion, propelled by strong military equipment demand.
  • Operating profit at €562 million comfortably beat expectations (approx. €470 million), highlighting improved profitability.
  • Momentum continued from strong H1 trends: Q1 saw €1.94 billion revenue (+8%) and €224 million profit (+17%), with backlog reaching €73 billion, underpinning sustained growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Rheinmetall's Q2 revenue increase?
Rheinmetall's Q2 revenue rose nearly 70% to about €3.3 billion.
What was Rheinmetall's operating profit in Q2?
Operating profit climbed to €562 million, beating market expectations.
What was the market expectation for Rheinmetall's Q2 profit?
The market expected Rheinmetall's Q2 profit to be about €470 million.
What drove Rheinmetall's revenue and profit surge?
Strong demand for military equipment across all business segments drove growth.
Where is Rheinmetall based?
Rheinmetall is a German defence contractor based in Berlin.

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