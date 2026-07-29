Rheinmetall Reports Record Q2 Growth with Surging Revenue and Profit in 2024
Rheinmetall’s Q2 2024 Financial Performance Overview
Significant Increase in Revenue
BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - German defence contractor Rheinmetall said on Wednesday its second-quarter revenue rose nearly 70% to about €3.3 billion ($3.76 billion).
Operating Profit Exceeds Expectations
Profit Growth Driven by Military Demand
Operating profit meanwhile climbed to €562 million, beating market expectations of about €470 million, as strong demand for military equipment drove growth across all business segments.
Exchange Rate Reference
($1 = 0.8782 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)