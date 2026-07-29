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Ex-FIFA chief Blatter blasts plan to sell stake in World Cup to investors - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ex-FIFA chief Blatter blasts plan to sell stake in World Cup to investors

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Ex-FIFA Chief Blatter Criticizes $20 Billion World Cup Investment Plan

Blatter's Response to FIFA's World Cup Investment Strategy

Overview of FIFA's $20 Billion Subsidiary Proposal

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter on Wednesday slammed the football governing body's plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup, saying the tournament was not a commercial asset that belonged to a few executives.

Blatter's Statement on Football Ownership

"Football belongs to no individual and to no institution. It belongs to the people," Blatter told Reuters.

Concerns Over Commercialization of FIFA

"If FIFA were transferred into a profit-oriented corporate structure, it would lose its soul," added Blatter, who was FIFA president for 17 years until 2015.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • Sepp Blatter denounced FIFA’s proposal to offer minority stakes (up to ~20%) in a $20 billion ‘FIFA Forward Enterprise’ to private investors, calling it a threat to the sport’s soul and communal ownership.
  • The plan, backed by Thrive Eternal and JPMorgan as financial advisers, aims to raise up to $4.2 billion while FIFA retains majority control—a move that’s been sharply criticized by UEFA and political figures for over-commercializing football.
  • FIFA defends the initiative as a step toward the ‘democratisation of football’ and as funding for reinvesting in the sport globally, but critics warn it risks undermining governance transparency and the game’s integrity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FIFA planning regarding the World Cup?
FIFA is considering creating a $20 billion subsidiary to manage and run the World Cup, potentially selling a stake to investors.
Who criticized FIFA's World Cup investment plan?
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter criticized the plan to create a profit-oriented corporate structure for the World Cup.
Why does Sepp Blatter oppose selling a World Cup stake?
Blatter believes that turning the World Cup into a commercial asset would make FIFA lose its soul and that football belongs to the people, not executives or institutions.
How long was Sepp Blatter FIFA president?
Sepp Blatter served as FIFA president for 17 years until 2015.

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