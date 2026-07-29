Ex-FIFA Chief Blatter Criticizes $20 Billion World Cup Investment Plan
Blatter's Response to FIFA's World Cup Investment Strategy
Overview of FIFA's $20 Billion Subsidiary Proposal
ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter on Wednesday slammed the football governing body's plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup, saying the tournament was not a commercial asset that belonged to a few executives.
Blatter's Statement on Football Ownership
"Football belongs to no individual and to no institution. It belongs to the people," Blatter told Reuters.
Concerns Over Commercialization of FIFA
"If FIFA were transferred into a profit-oriented corporate structure, it would lose its soul," added Blatter, who was FIFA president for 17 years until 2015.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Dave Graham)