Russia Jails Journalist Darya Shipacheva for 12 Years on Treason Charges

Conviction and Sentencing of Darya Shipacheva

Details of the Trial and Charges

July 29 (Reuters) - Russian journalist Darya Shipacheva was convicted of treason by a Moscow court and sentenced on Wednesday to 12 years in a penal colony, the Interfax news agency reported.

The trial was held behind closed doors and no details of the case were officially released. Interfax, citing other media, reported that the charges stemmed from an alleged money transfer to Ukraine.

Plea and Courtroom Reactions

Shipacheva pleaded guilty and received the minimum sentence for the offence. In a short video posted by independent news outlet Mediazona from inside the courtroom, she looked shocked as the verdict was announced.

Professional Background

According to Mediazona, she specialised in science and medical journalism and worked for several prominent Russian media organisations.

Context: Media Crackdown in Russia

Russia has tightened censorship laws and increased pressure on independent media since launching its war in Ukraine in 2022.

Imprisonment of Journalists

Prior to the verdict, the Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent non-profit organisation that promotes press freedom worldwide, said 29 journalists were imprisoned in Russia in connection with their work.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)