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Finance

Russia jails journalist for 12 years on treason charge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Politics Media Ukraine Conflict

Russia Jails Journalist Darya Shipacheva for 12 Years on Treason Charges

Conviction and Sentencing of Darya Shipacheva

Details of the Trial and Charges

July 29 (Reuters) - Russian journalist Darya Shipacheva was convicted of treason by a Moscow court and sentenced on Wednesday to 12 years in a penal colony, the Interfax news agency reported.

The trial was held behind closed doors and no details of the case were officially released. Interfax, citing other media, reported that the charges stemmed from an alleged money transfer to Ukraine.

Plea and Courtroom Reactions

Shipacheva pleaded guilty and received the minimum sentence for the offence. In a short video posted by independent news outlet Mediazona from inside the courtroom, she looked shocked as the verdict was announced.

Professional Background

According to Mediazona, she specialised in science and medical journalism and worked for several prominent Russian media organisations.

Context: Media Crackdown in Russia

Russia has tightened censorship laws and increased pressure on independent media since launching its war in Ukraine in 2022.

Imprisonment of Journalists

Prior to the verdict, the Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent non-profit organisation that promotes press freedom worldwide, said 29 journalists were imprisoned in Russia in connection with their work.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Shipacheva pleaded guilty in a closed-door trial and received the minimum 12‑year sentence under treason charges according to Interfax.
  • Her work focused on science and medical journalism, and her conviction reflects a broader pattern of repression against independent press under Russia’s censorship laws since 2022.
  • As of end‑2025, Russia ranked among the world’s leading jailers of journalists, with dozens imprisoned on politically motivated charges, underscoring the severe risks facing media workers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Darya Shipacheva?
Darya Shipacheva is a Russian journalist specializing in science and medical journalism, who has worked for several prominent Russian media organizations.
What charges led to Darya Shipacheva's sentencing?
She was convicted of treason, reportedly over an alleged money transfer to Ukraine.
How long was Darya Shipacheva sentenced to prison?
She was sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony.
Was the trial of Darya Shipacheva public?
No, the trial was held behind closed doors, and no official details of the case were released.
How has Russia treated journalists since the war in Ukraine?
Russia has tightened censorship laws and increased pressure on independent media, with 29 journalists reportedly imprisoned for their work.

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