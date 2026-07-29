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UK PM Burnham says social care reform should come before assisted dying debate - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham says social care reform should come before assisted dying debate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance policy UK Politics

UK PM Burnham: Social Care Reform Must Precede Assisted Dying Discussions

Debate Over Assisted Dying and Social Care in the UK

Prime Minister Burnham's Stance on Assisted Dying

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the debate over legalising assisted dying should wait until the country's palliative care and adult social care systems have been fixed.

Legislative Background and Recent Developments

Last year elected lawmakers voted in favour of changing the law in England and Wales to allow assisted dying in some circumstances, but the bill failed in the upper chamber.

Supporters and Critics of Assisted Dying Legislation

While supporters of the law change say it is about the right to choose, some critics of the legislation say that vulnerable people could feel pressured to end their lives, when palliative care and social care after often underfunded.

Future Parliamentary Debates and Burnham's Priorities

While the issue is set to return to be debated again in the new parliamentary session, Burnham, who became prime minister last week and who has made fixing adult social care a priority, said the debate should only happen once the right care structures were in place.

Burnham's Statement on Care Funding

Quote from Prime Minister Burnham

"I think there's something that needs to happen first, and that's the fixing of the funding of palliative care and social care," Burnham, who is Catholic, said when asked his position on assisted dying.

"It is very challenging to introduce that wider debate in a context of people not receiving that care and having the peace of mind about that care."

Details of the Proposed Legislation

Under the legislation debated last year, mentally competent, terminally ill adults in England and Wales with six months or less left to live would have had the right to choose to end their lives with medical help.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham, who assumed office in mid‑July 2026, has made fixing adult social care a top priority amid long-standing underfunding and workforce pressures. (elpais.com)
  • The assisted dying bill for England and Wales ran out of time in the House of Lords in April 2026, despite prior approval by MPs and public debate. (itv.com)
  • Parliamentary and committee reports emphasise that palliative and social care are under-resourced, inadequately staffed, and regionally inconsistent—raising concerns about proceeding with assisted dying reforms before these systems are strengthened. (publications.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Andy Burnham's position on assisted dying?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham believes assisted dying should not be debated until the UK's palliative and social care systems are reformed and properly funded.
Why did the assisted dying bill fail last year?
Although lawmakers in England and Wales supported the assisted dying bill, it did not pass in the upper chamber due to concerns about vulnerable individuals and insufficient care systems.
What reforms does Burnham prioritize before assisted dying?
Burnham prioritizes fixing funding and structures for palliative and adult social care before considering the assisted dying debate.
Who would have been eligible under the proposed assisted dying law?
Mentally competent, terminally ill adults in England and Wales with six months or less to live would have been eligible under the proposed law.

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