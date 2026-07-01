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Finance

Five wounded in firebombings of homes linked to Greek governing party

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Finance Politics Breaking News Greece

Five Injured as Homes Linked to Greek Governing Party Attacked in Thessaloniki

Details of the Thessaloniki Attacks

Overview of the Incident

ATHENS, July 1 (Reuters) - Attackers firebombed three residential buildings linked to Greece's governing party in the northern city of Thessaloniki before dawn on Wednesday, wounding five people including a candidate for parliament, police said.

Victims of the Attack

The parliamentary candidate from the governing centre-right New Democracy party and her mother both suffered burns, a police official said.

Method and Sequence of Attacks

The unknown assailants left gas canisters that had been set on fire outside the three buildings during the hour before 5:00 a.m. The first two attacks led to blasts that caused only material damage, while the third wounded five people and damaged two cars and two motorcycles, one of the officials said.

Targets and Damage

Two of the targeted buildings included apartments housing New Democracy figures, while the third was owned by a local politician from the party.

Response and Context

Claim of Responsibility and Historical Context

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. Greece has a decades-long history of bomb and arson attacks on politicians, although in recent years such incidents have tended to cause only material damage.

Government and Party Reaction

New Democracy and government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis condemned Wednesday's attacks and said the government was determined to crack down on such violence.

(Reporting by Yannis Souliotis Writing by Renee MaltezouEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Three incendiary gas‑canister devices were detonated between approximately 04:18 a.m. and 04:35 a.m. in Thessaloniki districts Pylaia, Toumba and Harilaou, suggesting a planned, tightly‑timed operation (greekreporter.com)
  • The worst attack occurred in Harilaou at around 4:35 a.m., causing a fire that engulfed vehicles (one belonging to candidate Afroditi Nestora), resulting in five injuries—the candidate, her mother (now intubated), and three others with smoke inhalation (en.protothema.gr)
  • Authorities, including Greece’s Counter‑Terrorism Unit, immediately opened an investigation into the likely coordinated arson, drawing condemnation from government figures emphasizing zero tolerance for politically motivated violence (en.protothema.gr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was affected in the Thessaloniki firebombing attacks?
Five people were wounded, including a parliamentary candidate and her mother, in the attacks on buildings linked to Greece's New Democracy party.
What was the method used in the attacks on the Greek governing party-linked homes?
Attackers used firebombs and set gas canisters alight outside three residential buildings in Thessaloniki.
Was there any claim of responsibility for the firebombings in Thessaloniki?
No group or individual immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks targeting New Democracy affiliates.
What kind of buildings were targeted in the Thessaloniki attacks?
The targeted buildings included apartments housing New Democracy figures and a property owned by a local politician from the party.
How did the Greek government respond to the firebombing attacks?
New Democracy and government officials condemned the violence and pledged to crack down on such attacks.

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