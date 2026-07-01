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Exclusive-Russia buys gasoline from India to tackle shortages, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Russia Starts Gasoline Imports from India to Address Domestic Fuel Shortages

Russia's Response to Fuel Shortages and International Trade Developments

Background: Fuel Shortages Across Russia

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia has started seaborne imports of gasoline from India, two industry sources said on Wednesday, in an effort to mitigate fuel shortages triggered by Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure. 

Fuel shortages are being felt across Russia's 11 time zones with rationing, long queues at filling stations and a record gasoline price increase. 

Kremlin's Actions and International Cooperation

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia was in contact with other countries and discussing imports of fuel at acceptable prices. 

Russia's energy ministry and India's oil ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Details of Gasoline Imports from India

An industry source said at least 60,000 metric tons of gasoline have been dispatched from India to Russia. Another source said that two tankers, with parcels of 30,000 to 40,000 tons each, have been sent.

A third source said that in total, Russia plans to import 400,000 tons of gasoline from various countries each month, including from neighbouring Belarus, which has already been exporting fuel to Russia.

Gasoline consumption in Russia is at least 110,000 tons per day in summer, when demand for fuel is high.

It is not clear which Indian refiner will be supplying gasoline to Russia.

Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes

President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Sunday at a meeting with government ministers and other officials that Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries had triggered fuel shortages in some regions, but said that Russia was dealing with them.

Belarus' Role in Fuel Supplies

Belarus almost tripled gasoline rail supplies to Russia to more than 70,000 tons in the first half of June versus the first half of May, according to Reuters calculations and sources.

Government Measures and Economic Adjustments

Tax Code Amendments and Subsidies

Russia's parliament approved amendments to its tax code last week aimed at tackling the fuel shortages due to Ukrainian drone attacks, while also offering subsidies on fuel imports, pegged to Indian delivery costs and prices.

India's Crude Oil Imports from Russia

Record High Imports and Market Share

India's crude oil imports from Russia surged to a record high in June, ship ​tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed, ‌as refiners snapped up Russian barrels to mitigate the impact of the Strait of Hormuz closure on other ​sources of supply.

Russian oil accounted for more than ​half ⁠of India's overall imports in June, up from 36.5% in May, the Kpler data showed.

Import Volumes and Global Context

India, the world's third-largest oil importer, received about 2.70 ​million barrels per day of oil from Russia in June, preliminary data from Kpler and LSEG ​showed.  

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia is turning to India for gasoline imports to counteract refinery disruptions caused by Ukrainian drone attacks and rising domestic shortages.
  • Domestic gasoline production has collapsed—from about 120,000 t/day in March to around 90,000 t/day in June—creating a roughly 20 % shortfall versus summer demand of at least 110,000 t/day.
  • Russia plans to import up to 400,000 t of gasoline monthly from various countries (India, Belarus among them) to fill the supply gap and stabilize fuel availability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia importing gasoline from India?
Russia is importing gasoline from India to mitigate fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure.
How much gasoline is Russia importing from India?
At least 60,000 metric tons of gasoline have been dispatched from India to Russia, according to industry sources.
What impact have the fuel shortages had in Russia?
Fuel shortages have led to rationing, long queues at filling stations, and record gasoline price increases across Russia.
How is Belarus involved in Russia's fuel supply?
Belarus has almost tripled its gasoline rail supplies to Russia compared to the previous month, supplying over 70,000 tons in early June.

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