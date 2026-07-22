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Ukraine recaptured 700 sq km of territory this year, outgoing top general says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine recaptured 700 sq km of territory this year, outgoing top general says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Ukraine Recaptures 700 Sq Km of Territory as Defence Leadership Changes

Ukrainian Military Developments and Leadership Transition

Territorial Gains and Military Progress

July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has recaptured 700 sq km (270 sq miles) of its territory this year, outgoing Commander in Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Wednesday, confirming he was leaving the top military job.

Statement from Outgoing Commander

"I am handing over to my successor an army that is not only holding the defence but is also on the offensive," Syrskyi said in a statement on Telegram.

Leadership Changes in Ukrainian Defence

Appointment of New Commander

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that a young major general, Mykhailo Drapatyi, would replace Syrskyi after days of street protests.

Recent Government Reshuffle

The move followed the ousting in a wider government reshuffle last week of tech-savvy reformist defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov, which brought out into the open the deep divisions in the Ukrainian defence leadership.

Background and Criticisms of Syrskyi

Military Career and Achievements

Syrskyi has held the commander in chief position since early 2024, after playing key roles in Kyiv's defence in the early days of the war and in a lightning counteroffensive to retake swathes of the northeastern Kharkiv region in 2022.

Criticism of Command Style

But he has faced harsh criticism for a rigid command style which some service members have said resulted in unjustifiably high troop losses.

Highlighted Military Operations

In his statement he highlighted his track record, including stopping a Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, and an operation in Russia's Kursk region in 2024.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s forces have made notable gains in 2026, reclaiming around 700 km²—up from 600 km² reported in early June 2026. Source: Reuters (internazionale.it)
  • The leadership change reflects mounting public and military frustration with Syrskyi’s command style, prompting protests and a reshuffle that also saw defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal. Source: Reuters/AP (apnews.com)
  • Mykhailo Drapatyi, seen as a reform‑oriented and technology‑savvy general, is expected to bring fresh tactical approaches and has prior experience halting Russian advances and leading land forces. Source: Reuters/AP (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much territory has Ukraine recaptured in 2024?
Ukraine has recaptured 700 square kilometers (270 square miles) of its territory in 2024, according to outgoing Commander in Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Who is replacing Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander in Chief?
Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi is replacing Oleksandr Syrskyi as Ukraine's Commander in Chief.
Why was there a change in Ukraine's military leadership?
The leadership change followed street protests and a government reshuffle that ousted reformist Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
What criticism did Syrskyi face during his tenure?
Syrskyi faced criticism for a rigid command style, leading to claims of high troop losses among service members.
What key operations did Syrskyi highlight in his tenure?
Syrskyi highlighted stopping a Russian offensive in Kharkiv and an operation in Russia's Kursk region in 2024.

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