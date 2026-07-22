Ukraine Recaptures 700 Sq Km of Territory as Defence Leadership Changes

Ukrainian Military Developments and Leadership Transition

Territorial Gains and Military Progress

July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has recaptured 700 sq km (270 sq miles) of its territory this year, outgoing Commander in Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Wednesday, confirming he was leaving the top military job.

Statement from Outgoing Commander

"I am handing over to my successor an army that is not only holding the defence but is also on the offensive," Syrskyi said in a statement on Telegram.

Leadership Changes in Ukrainian Defence

Appointment of New Commander

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that a young major general, Mykhailo Drapatyi, would replace Syrskyi after days of street protests.

Recent Government Reshuffle

The move followed the ousting in a wider government reshuffle last week of tech-savvy reformist defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov, which brought out into the open the deep divisions in the Ukrainian defence leadership.

Background and Criticisms of Syrskyi

Military Career and Achievements

Syrskyi has held the commander in chief position since early 2024, after playing key roles in Kyiv's defence in the early days of the war and in a lightning counteroffensive to retake swathes of the northeastern Kharkiv region in 2022.

Criticism of Command Style

But he has faced harsh criticism for a rigid command style which some service members have said resulted in unjustifiably high troop losses.

Highlighted Military Operations

In his statement he highlighted his track record, including stopping a Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, and an operation in Russia's Kursk region in 2024.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jan Harvey)