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US singer Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray, assault charges not going to trial - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US singer Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray, assault charges not going to trial

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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US singer Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray, assault charges to be dropped

Details of Chris Brown's Legal Proceedings in London

Background of the Incident

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. singer Chris Brown on Friday pleaded guilty to a charge of affray relating to an alleged attack on a music producer in a London nightclub three years ago, with prosecutors saying they would not proceed with more serious assault charges.

Brown, 37, and his co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, 40, stood in the dock at London's Southwark Crown Court and spoke only to confirm their names and their guilty pleas over the incident with Abraham Diaw in London's Tape nightclub in February 2023.

Charges and Pleas

The pair had been charged with more serious offences of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and a less serious charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, which the pair had denied and were due to go to trial in October.

But after Brown and Akinlolu pleaded guilty to the charge of affray, prosecutor Heidi Stonecliffe said the other charges would not proceed to trial.

Sentencing and Legal Outcomes

Brown and Akinlolu will be sentenced at the same court on October 26.

Prosecution's Allegations and Aftermath

Prosecutors had alleged Brown launched an "unprovoked attack" on Diaw with a tequila bottle, after he was arrested in May 2025 having returned to Britain for the first time since the incident.

Brown was initially denied bail, throwing his worldwide "Breezy Bowl XX" tour into doubt, before he was released after promising to pay a £5 million ($6.66 million) security fee.

Public Reaction

The singer left court to cheers from fans chanting "Breezy! Breezy!" before signing autographs.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7508 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Kate Holton and William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Brown admitted to affray, defined under UK law as using or threatening unlawful violence that would cause a person of reasonable firmness to fear for their safety (max sentence up to 3 years)
  • More serious charges—attempting grievous bodily harm and assault causing actual bodily harm—will not proceed, avoiding a potentially longer sentence
  • Sentencing set for October at Southwark Crown Court under the Public Order Act 1986 guidelines

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Chris Brown plead guilty to?
Chris Brown pleaded guilty to a charge of affray related to an incident in a London nightclub.
Which charges against Chris Brown were dropped?
More serious charges of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and assault causing actual bodily harm were dropped.
Who is Chris Brown's co-defendant?
Chris Brown's co-defendant is Omololu Akinlolu.
When and where will sentencing take place?
Sentencing will occur at London's Southwark Crown Court in October.
What incident led to the charges against Chris Brown?
The charges stem from an incident involving a music producer in a London nightclub three years ago.

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