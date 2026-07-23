Czech Army Helicopter Crash at Namest nad Oslavou Leaves One Dead

Details of the Helicopter Crash Incident

Crash Location and Immediate Response

PRAGUE, July 23 (Reuters) - A Czech army helicopter with five troops on board crashed in the east of the Czech Republic, the army said on X on Thursday.

It said emergency services were working on the crash site at an army base in Namest nad Oslavou, 180km (112 miles) southeast of Prague.

Casualties and Official Statements

CTK news agency reported that one person had been killed.

"A Venom helicopter crashed at the 22nd Helicopter Air Force Base in Namest nad Oslavou," the army said. "There were five soldiers on board. The integrated emergency system is responding at the scene."

About the UH-1Y Venom Helicopter

The UH-1Y Venom is a multi-purpose helicopter produced by Bell Textron and powered by two T700-GE-401C engines produced by General Electric.

(Reporting by Jan LopatkaEditing by Alexandra Hudson)