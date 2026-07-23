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Finance

Czech army helicopter with five troops crashes, one person reported dead

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Czech Army Helicopter Crash at Namest nad Oslavou Leaves One Dead

Details of the Helicopter Crash Incident

Crash Location and Immediate Response

PRAGUE, July 23 (Reuters) - A Czech army helicopter with five troops on board crashed in the east of the Czech Republic, the army said on X on Thursday.

It said emergency services were working on the crash site at an army base in Namest nad Oslavou, 180km (112 miles) southeast of Prague.

Casualties and Official Statements

CTK news agency reported that one person had been killed.

"A Venom helicopter crashed at the 22nd Helicopter Air Force Base in Namest nad Oslavou," the army said. "There were five soldiers on board. The integrated emergency system is responding at the scene."

About the UH-1Y Venom Helicopter

The UH-1Y Venom is a multi-purpose helicopter produced by Bell Textron and powered by two T700-GE-401C engines produced by General Electric.

(Reporting by Jan LopatkaEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The crash involved a UH‑1Y Venom multi‑purpose helicopter at the 22nd Helicopter Air Force Base, which operates Venom, Viper, and Mi‑171 aircraft (doarmady.mo.gov.cz).
  • At least one fatality has been reported among the five soldiers aboard; rescue and emergency services remain active at the site (mo.gov.cz).
  • The UH‑1Y Venom is part of the Czech army’s new H‑1 helicopter fleet, with eight Venoms delivered and fully operational as of mid‑2024 (ikp.army.cz).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Czech army helicopter crash occur?
The crash occurred at the 22nd Helicopter Air Force Base in Namest nad Oslavou, Czech Republic.
How many people were on board the crashed helicopter?
There were five troops on board the Czech army helicopter.
Was there a fatality in the Czech army helicopter crash?
Yes, one person was reported dead following the crash.
What type of helicopter was involved in the crash?
The helicopter was a UH-1Y Venom, produced by Bell Textron.

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