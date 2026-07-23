Man Critically Injured in Suspected Hostage Situation at German Bank in Regensburg

Details of the Hostage Situation and Police Response

Incident Overview

BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - A man has been critically injured in a knife attack during an apparent ongoing hostage situation at a bank branch in the western German city of Regensburg, local media and police said on Thursday.

A knife-wielding lone male suspect remains inside the building alongside several other people, police said on X. Local media reported that police were treating the incident as a possible hostage-taking.

Police and Emergency Response

Heavily armed police units, emergency services and negotiators were deployed to the scene, while a police helicopter circled overhead.

"We currently believe that the suspect is inside the building — we are cordoning off the entire area with a large contingent of officers," a police spokesperson told the Passauer Neue Presse news outlet.

Victim's Condition and Public Advisory

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said, adding that his condition remains critical.

Police urged the public to avoid the area, adding that there was no immediate threat to the wider population.

Reporting Credits

(Writing by Friederike Heine;Editing by Alison Williams)