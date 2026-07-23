Merz May Announce German Cabinet Reshuffle Friday After Spahn's Exit

Potential Changes and Political Implications in the German Cabinet

BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz could announce a cabinet reshuffle on Friday, triggered by the abrupt exit ​of party heavyweight Jens Spahn in a row over a surrogacy baby, three people told Reuters on Thursday.

Key Figures in the Cabinet Reshuffle

Health Minister Nina Warken is likely to take over as head of Merz's chancellery, while her predecessor in that role - Thorsten Frei - would succeed Spahn as head of the CDU/CSU faction in parliament, the sources said.

Thorsten Frei's Role and Responsibilities

Frei, a longtime Merz confidant, has been responsible for ​coordinating government business from the chancellery, a role that has drawn scrutiny during the coalition's rocky first ‌year.

Possible New Health Minister

Carsten Linnemann, currently secretary general of Merz's CDU, could replace Warken as health minister, the sources said, confirming a report by mass-circulation newspaper Bild.

Timing and Uncertainty of the Announcement

Merz could announce the changes on Friday, although discussions about the posts were still ongoing on Thursday evening.

"It's not a done deal yet," one of the sources said.

Background on Jens Spahn's Resignation

Reason for Spahn's Departure

Spahn resigned on Saturday after having a baby born to a surrogate mother in the United States, a move at odds with his own party's opposition to surrogacy. Spahn had at one time been ​seen as a potential challenger to Merz.

Other Possible Appointments

Philipp Amthor's Potential New Role

Separately, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported that CDU lawmaker Philipp Amthor could also move to the chancellery as minister of state for the federal government's relations with the country's 16 states.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)