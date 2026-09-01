Explosions Heard in Kyiv as Russia Continues Airstrikes Across Ukraine

Ongoing Russian Airstrikes and Impact on Kyiv

Details of Recent Explosions in Kyiv

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Explosions were heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, with local authorities saying on the Telegram messaging app that four people were injured and asking people to seek shelter.

Casualties and Public Safety Measures

Two of the injured were children, Kyiv authorities said. Air raid alerts covered most of Ukraine's territory in the early hours of Tuesday.

Continuing Attacks and Regional Disruption

The attack marks the sixth day of Russia's continuous airstrikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region, disrupting the daily lives of millions.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Valentyn Ogirenko in Kyiv and Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Tom Hogue)