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Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, four people injured - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, four people injured

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Explosions Heard in Kyiv as Russia Continues Airstrikes Across Ukraine

Ongoing Russian Airstrikes and Impact on Kyiv

Details of Recent Explosions in Kyiv

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Explosions were heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, with local authorities saying on the Telegram messaging app that four people were injured and asking people to seek shelter.

Casualties and Public Safety Measures

Two of the injured were children, Kyiv authorities said. Air raid alerts covered most of Ukraine's territory in the early hours of Tuesday.

Continuing Attacks and Regional Disruption

The attack marks the sixth day of Russia's continuous airstrikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region, disrupting the daily lives of millions.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Valentyn Ogirenko in Kyiv and Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred early on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, with four people injured—two of them children—as confirmed by Kyiv authorities on Telegram.
  • This continues a relentless barrage: Monday saw similar attacks that were part of a fifth day of near-constant drone strikes around Kyiv, injuring four and damaging warehouses, apartments, and retail outlets (investing.com).
  • Over the past four days, Ukraine has been subjected to almost 1,500 drone attacks, more than half of which were jet-powered, intensifying disruptions to daily routines, transportation, and school operations (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were injured in the recent Kyiv explosions?
Four people were injured in the recent explosions in Kyiv, including two children.
What actions did Kyiv authorities recommend during the attack?
Kyiv authorities urged people to seek shelter following the explosions.
How widespread were the air raid alerts during the attack on Kyiv?
Air raid alerts covered most of Ukraine's territory during the early hours of the attack.
How many consecutive days has Kyiv faced airstrikes?
Kyiv has experienced continuous airstrikes for six days.

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