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Finance

Two firefighters killed battling a wildfire on Greek island of Crete

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Two Greek Firefighters Lose Lives Battling Out-of-Control Crete Wildfire

Crete Wildfire Claims Lives and Threatens Villages

Firefighters Trapped in Rethymno Blaze

ATHENS, July 29 - Two Greek firefighters died on Wednesday after they were trapped in the blaze they were battling on the island of Crete, the Greek Fire Service said.

Origin and Spread of the Wildfire

Fire Breaks Out in Popular Tourist Region

The fire broke out earlier in the day in the Rethymno region of Crete, which is a popular tourism destination. It was fanned by strong winds and spread quickly near the village of Krya Vrisi in the centre of the island.

Firefighters' Fatal Encounter

Public broadcaster ERT said that the two firefighters became trapped in the blaze while they were moving from one fire front to another in their vehicle.

Impact on Local Communities

Evacuations and Local Response

"The fire front extends by 15 km (9.3 miles). Let's hope that we will save our lives and our homes," Sifis Vavourakis, president of Krya Vrysi village, told ERT, adding that the fire is out of control.

Authorities had told residents of three nearby villages, including Krya Vrysi to evacuate.

Wider Wildfire Threat in Southern Europe

EU Warnings and Ongoing Fires

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the EU's emergency response centre said that Greece and Italy are set to face a heightened wildfire risk in the coming weeks, threatening further disasters even as wildfires continue to blaze in Spain and France.

Firefighting Efforts on Crete

Resources Deployed to Combat the Blaze

In a statement, Greece's firefighting department said 156 firefighters and volunteers were working to extinguish the blaze on Crete. Four firefighting aircraft and four helicopters have also been deployed to help the effort.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Two firefighters died Wednesday in Crete’s Rethymno region after being trapped in their vehicle amid a rapidly spreading wildfire (apnews.com)
  • The fire, driven by strong winds, extended approximately 15 km and forced residents of nearby villages—including Krya Vrisi—to evacuate (apnews.com)
  • Greek Fire Service deployed around 125–156 personnel with aerial and ground assets; the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism had pre-positioned record firefighting resources across southern Europe anticipating heightened wildfire risk (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the fatal wildfire occur in Greece?
The wildfire occurred in the Rethymno region of Crete, near the village of Krya Vrisi.
How many firefighters died in the Crete wildfire?
Two Greek firefighters died while battling the wildfire on the island of Crete.
What factors contributed to the spread of the Crete wildfire?
Strong winds fanned the blaze, causing it to spread quickly and become difficult to control.
Were there evacuation orders due to the Crete wildfire?
Authorities ordered the evacuation of villagers from Krya Vrisi and two other nearby villages.
How many personnel and aircraft responded to the Crete wildfire?
156 firefighters and volunteers, along with four aircraft and four helicopters, were deployed to combat the fire.

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