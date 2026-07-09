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Nordex Q2 orders rise on U.S. demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Nordex Q2 orders rise on U.S. demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Nordex Q2 Orders Up to 3,054 MW, Driven by US Demand for Wind Turbines

Nordex Reports Surge in Wind Turbine Orders for Q2

Quarterly Performance Overview

July 9 (Reuters) - Onshore wind turbine manufacturer Nordex said on Thursday its project orders in the second quarter rose year-on-year to 3,054 MW megawatts (MW), boosted by significant orders from the U.S.

The German company reported project orders totalling 2,310 MW in the April to June period last year.

US Market Drives Growth

"With an order intake of around 800 megawatts in the U.S. this quarter, we've reached an important milestone," chief executive Jose Luis Blanco said in a statement.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Danny CallaghanEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Nordex’s Q2 project orders rose by about 32% year-on-year to 3,054 MW, aided by strong U.S. demand.
  • Roughly 800 MW of the Q2 orders came from the U.S., including three new contracts totaling 484 MW of wind capacity.
  • The U.S. momentum reflects Nordex’s expanding presence stateside, building on milestones like conditional orders for up to 190 turbines for Alliant Energy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Nordex's Q2 project orders increase year-on-year?
Nordex's Q2 project orders rose to 3,054 MW, up from 2,310 MW in the same period last year.
What drove the increase in Nordex's Q2 orders?
A significant boost in orders from the U.S., totaling around 800 MW, drove the increase.
Who commented on Nordex's recent milestone in the U.S. market?
Chief executive Jose Luis Blanco commented on reaching an important milestone with U.S. orders.
What sector does Nordex operate in?
Nordex operates in the onshore wind turbine manufacturing sector.
What period do these Nordex order figures cover?
The figures cover the second quarter (April to June) of the year.

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