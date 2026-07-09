Nordex Q2 Orders Up to 3,054 MW, Driven by US Demand for Wind Turbines
Nordex Reports Surge in Wind Turbine Orders for Q2
Quarterly Performance Overview
July 9 (Reuters) - Onshore wind turbine manufacturer Nordex said on Thursday its project orders in the second quarter rose year-on-year to 3,054 MW megawatts (MW), boosted by significant orders from the U.S.
The German company reported project orders totalling 2,310 MW in the April to June period last year.
US Market Drives Growth
"With an order intake of around 800 megawatts in the U.S. this quarter, we've reached an important milestone," chief executive Jose Luis Blanco said in a statement.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Danny CallaghanEditing by Linda Pasquini)