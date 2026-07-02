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Two teenage rapists given four-year detention after UK appeal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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UK Appeal Court Sentences Two Teenagers to Detention for Rape After Outcry

Details of the Court Ruling and Public Reaction

Background of the Case

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Two British teenage boys who were initially spared custodial sentences after being convicted of rape were ordered on Thursday to serve four years' detention by London's Court of Appeal, which ruled that the original sentences were unduly lenient.

The original sentences caused a public and political outcry after three teenage boys avoided custody despite being convicted of raping two girls in separate attacks.

Political and Legal Response

Prime Minister and Attorney General's Involvement

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the case as appalling, saying before the appeal court ruling that he supported a review of the sentences. His attorney general later referred the case to the Court of Appeal.

Details of the Offences

Timeline and Location

The attacks took place in southern England in November 2024 and January 2025. 

Convictions and Offenders

The two boys whose sentences were increased, referred to in court as X and Y and aged 14 at the time of the offences, were convicted in May of raping both victims and of offences relating to indecent images recorded during the attacks. 

The Appeal Court's Decision

Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr's Statement

Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr, the most senior judge in England and Wales, said the repeated offending by X and Y meant a custodial sentence was "unavoidable." She said they had been "egging each other on" and making the offences worse by filming them.

"What you both did was so bad that we decided we had no other choice but to make these sentences," Carr said in delivering the three-judge panel's ruling.

Sentencing Details

X and Y will be released after serving half of the custodial term, Carr added, with time already spent in detention and part of the time spent on bail under curfew counting towards their sentences.

Sentencing of the Third Offender

Details of Offender Z

The third boy, referred to as Z and aged 13 at the time of the incident, was convicted in May of two counts of rape by encouraging one of the attacks and an offence of indecent images.

Outcome for Z

He was sentenced to an 18-month youth rehabilitation order.

Judges' Reasoning

The judges decided not to increase his sentence, with Carr saying he was "very young" at the time of the incident and found "some things really very difficult to understand".

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Two boys (then aged 14) had their non‑custodial sentences replaced with four‑year detention terms after the Court of Appeal ruled the original youth rehabilitation orders were too lenient (standard.co.uk).
  • The two victims were assaulted in separate incidents in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, in November 2024 and January 2025, and the offences included rape and filming indecent images (theguardian.com).
  • The Court of Appeal panel, led by Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr, stated the offending was so serious—compounded by filming and mutual encouragement—that only a custodial sentence was appropriate, and extended restraining orders from 10 years to indefinite (standard.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK Court of Appeal increase the sentences for the teenage rapists?
The Court ruled the original sentences were unduly lenient and considered the repeated nature and severity of the offences.
How long will the teenagers serve in detention?
Both teenagers were sentenced to four years' detention and will serve half the term, with time already served counted.
What caused the review of the original sentences?
Public and political outcry, supported by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, led to the attorney general referring the case to the Court of Appeal.
What was the outcome for the third boy involved in the case?
The third boy received an 18-month youth rehabilitation order; the judges did not increase his sentence due to his young age.
Where did the attacks take place and when were the boys convicted?
The attacks occurred in southern England in late 2024 and early 2025, with convictions delivered in May.

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