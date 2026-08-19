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EFG sells UK wealth management business Harris Allday to Canaccord - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EFG sells UK wealth management business Harris Allday to Canaccord

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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EFG International Sells UK Wealth Manager Harris Allday to Canaccord

EFG International Divests Harris Allday to Focus on Core Business

Details of the Transaction

ZURICH, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland's EFG International is selling its British wealth management service Harris Allday to rival Canaccord Wealth, the company said on Wednesday.

Strategic Focus and Client Segments

Through the sale, EFG's U.K. arm intends to focus on its core business in the region, catering to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients.

Harris Allday's Assets and Client Base

Harris Allday, which controls about 3.1 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) in assets under management, is focused on affluent clients.

Financial Impact and Timeline

Though a price tag was not given, EFG expects the sale to improve the group's profit before tax by about 20 million Swiss francs ($24.68 million) in the second half of 2026 as well as increase its common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio by around 30 basis points.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter.

Currency Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.7377 pounds)

($1 = 0.8104 Swiss francs)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich, writing by Marleen Kaesebier, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • EFG’s sale of Harris Allday allows it to refocus on core high and ultra‑high net worth clients in the UK, while divesting its affluent‑client segment.
  • Harris Allday managed approximately £3.1 billion in assets as of end‑December 2025 (efgha.com).
  • The disposal is expected to raise EFG’s second half‑2026 profit before tax by CHF 20 million (~USD 24.7 million) and increase its CET1 capital ratio by around 30 basis points, with the deal closing anticipated in Q4 2026.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is selling Harris Allday and to whom?
EFG International is selling its UK wealth management business Harris Allday to Canaccord Wealth.
Why is EFG International selling Harris Allday?
EFG aims to focus on its core business in the UK, catering to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients.
How much in assets does Harris Allday manage?
Harris Allday manages approximately 3.1 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) in assets.
When is the Harris Allday sale expected to be completed?
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
What impact will the sale have on EFG's profits?
EFG expects the sale to improve its profit before tax by about 20 million Swiss francs in the second half of 2026.

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