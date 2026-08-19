GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
MPS CEO weights Banco BPM, Banca Generali bids to fend off Intesa, paper reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

MPS CEO weights Banco BPM, Banca Generali bids to fend off Intesa, paper reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Mergers and Acquisitions Italy Markets

MPS CEO Weighs Banco BPM, Banca Generali Bids to Counter Intesa Takeover

Strategic Moves and Responses in the Italian Banking Sector

Background on MPS and Intesa Sanpaolo's Takeover Bid

ROME, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi CEO Luigi Lovaglio is working on two potential share-swap offers for Banco BPM and Banca Generali as alternatives to Intesa Sanpaolo's takeover bid for the Tuscan lender, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday citing banking sources.

Bailed out by the Italian state in 2017 and reprivatised in 2023-2024, MPS became the target in June of an unsolicited €36 billion ($42 billion) takeover bid by rival Intesa.

Board Awareness and Immediate Reactions

MPS's board has yet to be informed about the plan, although directors close to Lovaglio have been alerted to a possible imminent board meeting, the newspaper added.

MPS was not immediately available for comment.

Banca Generali and Banco BPM declined to comment.

Defensive Strategies and Political Support

Lovaglio's Defence Options

Lovaglio has previously said he was studying defence options, noting that breaking up the commercial network — as Intesa plans to do by selling half of MPS branches — would destroy value.

Government Perspective

He praised recent comments by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had expressed hope that MPS would not be broken up.

Shareholder Approval and Regulatory Considerations

Any decision requires shareholder clearance under Italian takeover rules.

Banco BPM's Position and Shareholder Influence

Banco BPM's Abandoned Merger Plans

Banco BPM, Italy's fourth-largest bank, abandoned a plan to seek a merger with MPS after making no definitive progress since it first proposed discussing a tie-up in early June in an attempt to challenge Intesa's takeover bid.

Credit Agricole's Stance

That decision came after BPM's main shareholder, France's Credit Agricole, said it saw no value in such a deal.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8624 euros)

(Writing by Andrea Mandalà, Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by Mirko Miorelli, Jacqueline Wong and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa Sanpaolo in early June launched a €30.6 billion unsolicited share‑and‑cash takeover offer for MPS, offering 1.6 new Intesa shares plus €1 per MPS share, representing a ~12.5 % premium over the June 5 VWAP (group.intesasanpaolo.com).
  • MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio is now considering alternative defence options, including possible share‑swap deals with Banco BPM and Banca Generali, seen as counter‑offers to preserve value and the bank's commercial network (rainews.it).
  • Banco BPM has officially ended its merger efforts with MPS as of July 31, following Credit Agricole’s rejection of the plan—Credit Agricole said it saw no value in the tie‑up and preferred to focus on its own Italian unit (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What takeover bid is MPS facing?
MPS is facing a €36 billion takeover bid from rival Intesa Sanpaolo, announced in June.
What defense strategies is MPS CEO considering?
MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio is considering two potential share-swap offers with Banco BPM and Banca Generali as alternatives to Intesa's bid.
Why did Banco BPM abandon merger discussions with MPS?
Banco BPM abandoned the merger plan after lack of definitive progress and its main shareholder Credit Agricole saw no value in the deal.
What is required for any decision on MPS’s potential deals?
Any decision requires shareholder clearance under Italian takeover rules.
What concerns has Luigi Lovaglio expressed regarding Intesa’s plans?
Lovaglio warned that breaking up MPS's commercial network, as Intesa plans, would destroy value.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rhine levels still near record lows, disrupting transport

Rhine levels still near record lows, disrupting transport

Image for Bond selloff slows, oil climbs further

Bond selloff slows, oil climbs further

Image for Britain's energy price cap to hit three-year high in October, Cornwall Insight says

Britain's energy price cap to hit three-year high in October, Cornwall Insight says

Image for Dollar softens as bond market steadies ahead of Fed minutes

Dollar softens as bond market steadies ahead of Fed minutes

Image for UK's Pinewood Technologies​ agrees $739 million takeover by Ridgeview

UK's Pinewood Technologies​ agrees $739 million takeover by Ridgeview

Image for Oil hits three-week high on uncertainty over Hormuz

Oil hits three-week high on uncertainty over Hormuz

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Euro zone current account surplus widens in June
Euro zone current account surplus widens in June
Image for Soft drinks bolster Carlsberg after first-half miss 
Soft drinks bolster Carlsberg after first-half miss 
Image for China's Chery Automobile to set up UK research centre
China's Chery Automobile to set up UK research centre
Image for UK inflation picks up after July surge in household energy bills
UK inflation picks up after July surge in household energy bills
Image for China urges respect for digital sovereignty in AI race
China urges respect for digital sovereignty in AI race
Image for Exclusive-British data group Quantexa exploring UK or US IPO
Exclusive-British data group Quantexa exploring UK or US IPO
Image for Munich Re to acquire US cyber insurance provider At-Bay for $575 million
Munich Re to acquire US cyber insurance provider At-Bay for $575 million
Image for UK regulator investigates Trainline and Virgin Atlantic over pricing
UK regulator investigates Trainline and Virgin Atlantic over pricing
Image for Sterling holds firm after UK inflation data offers little surprise
Sterling holds firm after UK inflation data offers little surprise
Image for ECB's Rehn says wage growth remains moderate, no second-round effects
ECB's Rehn says wage growth remains moderate, no second-round effects
Image for UK's Smith+Nephew CFO John Rogers to step down for external role
UK's Smith+Nephew CFO John Rogers to step down for external role
Image for Swiss voters look set to reject proposal to change neutrality, poll shows
Swiss voters look set to reject proposal to change neutrality, poll shows
View All Finance Posts