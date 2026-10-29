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Orange unit signs deal to Mistral's latest AI cybersecurity model - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Orange unit signs deal to Mistral's latest AI cybersecurity model

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Orange Partners with Mistral AI to Enhance Cybersecurity Solutions

Orange Cyberdefense and Mistral AI Collaboration Overview

Oct 29 (Reuters) - French telecom group Orange's digital security arm on Thursday announced a partnership with Mistral AI to equip its products with a cybersecurity variant of the startup's latest AI model.

Strategic Importance of the Partnership

The deal gives Orange Cyberdefense, one of Europe's largest cybersecurity providers, access to a European AI model at a time when the industry grapples with hackers using AI to launch increased attacks on a greater scale. 

European AI Model and Data Security

• Orange will rely on computing capacity located in Europe to run models dedicated to its cybersecurity operations, the company said.

Implementation and Service Rollout

• The rollout will be gradual and, at first, limited to select services Orange provides to corporate and public-sector clients.

Initial Focus Areas

Testing and Investigating Cybersecurity Defenses

• The company's initial focus is on testing clients' defenses to find vulnerabilities before attackers do, and on investigating breaches faster once they occur.

Financial Overview

• Orange Cyberdefense reported €1.3 billion ($1.45 billion) in revenue in 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8971 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • The partnership gives Orange Cyberdefense access to Mistral’s new model, Le Chonk (Mistral Large 4), noted for outperforming rival open-weight AI in cybersecurity tasks (lemonde.fr).
  • Models will be run on computing infrastructure located in Europe, supporting digital sovereignty and regulatory compliance (mistral.ai).
  • Rollout will start with select services for enterprise and public-sector clients, focusing on vulnerability testing and accelerating breach investigations, adding to Orange Cyberdefense’s already booming AI-driven security capabilities, which generated around €1.3 billion in 2025 revenue (orangecyberdefense.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Orange and Mistral AI partnership involve?
The partnership gives Orange Cyberdefense access to Mistral AI's latest cybersecurity model to enhance its digital security products.
How will Orange use Mistral's AI model?
Orange will integrate the AI model into its cybersecurity services, focusing initially on corporate and public-sector clients.
Where will the AI computing for Orange's cybersecurity operate?
The AI computing capacity will be located in Europe to support Orange's cybersecurity operations.
What is the initial focus of Orange Cyberdefense with this partnership?
The focus will be on testing client defenses for vulnerabilities and investigating breaches quickly.
Were the financial terms of the Orange and Mistral deal disclosed?
No, the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

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