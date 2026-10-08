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ECB to hike rates again in December as inflation almost doubles 2% target: Reuters poll - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB to hike rates again in December as inflation almost doubles 2% target: Reuters poll

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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ECB Set to Raise Rates Again in December as Inflation Nears Double Target

ECB Policy Outlook and Economic Implications

By Indradip Ghosh

Current Rate Decisions and Inflation Trends

BENGALURU, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is expected to hold its deposit rate at 2.50% this month but raise it by 25 basis points in December as inflation runs nearly double its 2% target, a Reuters poll found. Most economists polled had until recently thought the ECB was done.

Global Bond Yields and Market Focus

Global government bond yields have climbed sharply over the past weeks, reflecting higher inflation expectations and fiscal worries. In Europe, investors have focused particularly on France. 

Policymaker Responses to Inflation and Growth Concerns

Caught between high inflation — at 3.8% in September and very close to the ECB's latest worst-case scenario — and concerns that rising yields could hurt growth, policymakers have recently argued for what ECB President Christine Lagarde called a "measured response".

Energy Prices and Rate Hike Triggers

So far there has been scant evidence that higher energy prices caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran are spilling into other consumer prices, which would be a trigger for more ECB rate rises. 

Economist Poll Results and Future Rate Expectations

All but three of 73 economists polled October 5-8 expected the ECB to hold its 2.50% deposit rate on October 29, matching market pricing. The central bank raised rates for a second time this year in September.

However, a near-90% majority of economists, 64 of 73, now see another hike in December. This marks a clear reversal from the over 90% expecting rates on hold in last month's survey. 

Expert Opinions on Rate Path

"Given uncertainties, the ECB is likely to remain on the current quarterly adjustment path and that should get us to another hike in December... the main risk is there may actually be one more hike, maybe in March," said Jens Eisenschmidt, chief Europe economist at Morgan Stanley.

A 58% majority, 40 of 70, saw the deposit rate peaking at 2.75%. But over a third, 24, expect it to be 3.00%, up from just two last month. Markets are currently pricing nearly three hikes by end-2027.

"I do not have a very strong conviction they go to 2.75% and stay there," said Eisenschmidt.

"Our forecast is predicated on oil prices not increasing more and activity not accelerating further from here," he said.

Inflation and Growth Forecasts

Inflation is expected to increase to 3.7% on average this quarter from 3.3% in the third quarter, higher than the 3.3% predicted last month, poll medians showed. 

It will average 3.0% and 2.6% this year and next, both upgrades from the 2.9% and 2.3% predicted last month.

Euro Zone Economic Growth Outlook

Meanwhile, signs of stronger economic activity led to an upward revision to the growth outlook. The euro zone economy is expected to expand 1.0% this year, up from 0.8% in the previous survey. Growth is seen at 1.2% in 2027 and at 1.3% in 2028.

Risks and Market Reactions

ECB policymakers so far have argued against a rate rise at this month's meeting, even though the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine wars show no signs of abating just as the weather turns colder and demand for energy rises. The bond market selloff has also lowered expectations of an immediate increase.

"A key argument against an October hike may be that market rates have increased meaningfully and are doing some of the job for the ECB," said Anatoli Annenkov, senior European economist at Societe Generale.

Additional Information

(Other stories from the Reuters global economic poll)

(Reporting by Indradip Ghosh; Polling by Mumal Rathore; Editing by Hari Kishan, Ross Finley and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Euro‑zone inflation stood at 3.8% in September, well above the ECB’s 2% goal (ec.europa.eu).
  • ECB raised its deposit rate to 2.50% in September amid energy‑driven inflation pressures (euronews.com).
  • Reuters poll finds nearly 90% of economists expect a December rate hike, marking a sharp shift from last month’s outlook (investing.com).
  • ECB’s own forecasts see headline inflation averaging 3.0% in 2026 and remaining above target into 2027, with growth upgraded modestly (ecb.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the ECB raise interest rates in December?
Yes, a Reuters poll of economists shows a near-90% majority expect the ECB to raise rates by 25 basis points in December.
What is driving the ECB's rate decisions?
Persistently high inflation, almost double the ECB’s 2% target, and rising government bond yields are driving rate hike expectations.
What is the current ECB deposit rate?
The ECB deposit rate currently stands at 2.50%, with expectations of a 25 basis point increase in December.
Are further ECB rate hikes possible beyond December?
Yes, some economists believe there could be additional hikes in 2024, depending on inflation and economic activity trends.

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