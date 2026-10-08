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Campari's Lagfin says not exposed to tax case against chairman Garavoglia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Campari's Lagfin says not exposed to tax case against chairman Garavoglia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Lagfin Not Involved in Tax Case Against Campari Chairman Garavoglia

Lagfin Clarifies Position Regarding Criminal Proceedings

Background on Lagfin and Campari

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Lagfin, the Luxembourg-based family holding company that controls Campari, said on Thursday it is not involved in the criminal proceedings against the Italian drinks group chairman Luca Garavoglia.

Details on Legal Proceedings

Lagfin added that proceedings against it over the same matter had already been dismissed on statute-of-limitations grounds.

Lagfin's Official Statement

"Accordingly, Lagfin cannot suffer any financial loss or prejudice as a result of the aforementioned proceedings", it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • Lagfin emphasizes separation from criminal proceedings against chairman Luca Garavoglia and its legal shield by statute‑of‑limitations.
  • A prior proceeding against Lagfin itself had already been dismissed due to prescription, meaning no ongoing liability or financial risk to the holding.
  • This assurance aims to reassure investors that Campari Group and its shareholder control remain unaffected by these legal developments, in line with past statements on similar issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Lagfin involved in the criminal proceedings against Luca Garavoglia?
No, Lagfin has stated it is not involved in the criminal proceedings against Campari chairman Luca Garavoglia.
What is Lagfin's connection to Campari?
Lagfin is the Luxembourg-based family holding company that controls Campari.
Have proceedings against Lagfin been dismissed?
Yes, proceedings against Lagfin regarding the same matter were dismissed on statute-of-limitations grounds.
Can Lagfin suffer financial loss from these proceedings?
Lagfin stated it cannot suffer any financial loss or prejudice as a result of the aforementioned proceedings.

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