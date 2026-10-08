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Südzucker reports broadly stable first-half revenue - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Südzucker reports broadly stable first-half revenue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Südzucker Reports Stable First-Half Revenue Driven by Biofuel Sales

First-Half Financial Performance Overview

Revenue Figures

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Südzucker's reported broadly unchanged revenue for the first half of its financial year on Thursday, as higher biofuel sales partly offset weaker sugar and starch products.

Year-on-Year Comparison

The company posted half-year revenue of €4.19 billion ($4.69 billion), compared with €4.20 billion a year ago.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Aleksandra Kret in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • First-half revenue nearly unchanged year-on-year at €4.19 billion vs €4.20 billion last year
  • Stronger biofuel (CropEnergies) performance partly counterbalanced declines in sugar and starch segments
  • This performance reflects Südzucker’s diversified business model cushioning volatility in core sugar markets

Frequently Asked Questions

How much revenue did Südzucker report for the first half of the financial year?
Südzucker reported half-year revenue of €4.19 billion for the first half of its financial year.
What factors influenced Südzucker's first-half revenue?
Higher biofuel sales partly offset weaker sales in sugar and starch products, resulting in broadly stable overall revenue.
How does this year's first-half revenue compare with last year's?
This year's half-year revenue of €4.19 billion is slightly lower than last year's €4.20 billion.
What exchange rate was used for revenue comparison?
An exchange rate of $1 = 0.8925 euros was referenced in the revenue comparison.

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