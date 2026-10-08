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Bank of England's Pill says central banks must focus on inflation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England's Pill says central banks must focus on inflation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Bank of England's Huw Pill Emphasizes Central Banks' Focus on Inflation Control

Central Banks' Response to Inflation and Market Conditions

Huw Pill's Statement on Inflationary Pressures

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Thursday that central banks had to keep their focus on fighting inflation against the backdrop of rising bond yields in financial markets around the world.

Monetary Policy and Inflation Control

"I think (we are) in an environment where there are inflationary pressures at present, and we need to address them, we need to make sure monetary policy is resolutely on that," Pill told a conference organised by consultancy Eurasia Group and LSEG.

Ensuring Effective Transmission of Monetary Policy

"We need to ensure the financial system is functioning to allow the transmission of monetary policy to make that happen."

Recent MPC Decisions and Outlook

Pill and two other Monetary Policy Committee members voted to raise interest rates in September. A majority on the MPC ​preferred no ⁠change as they awaited clearer signs of the impact of the Iran war on inflation but Governor Andrew Bailey and others said the time for a rate hike might be approaching.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Huw Pill reaffirmed that central banks should maintain firm focus on inflation despite global market pressures.
  • Rising bond yields worldwide underscore tightening financial conditions, reinforcing the need for strong monetary policy.
  • Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee showed leanings toward a rate hike, with Pill among those voting for it in September.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Bank of England's Huw Pill say about inflation?
Huw Pill emphasized the need for central banks to keep focusing on fighting inflation due to ongoing inflationary pressures.
Why are central banks concerned about bond yields?
Rising bond yields around the world are impacting financial markets, making it crucial for central banks to address inflation.
What action did the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee take in September?
Three MPC members, including Huw Pill, voted to raise interest rates in September, while the majority preferred no change.
What is required for effective monetary policy transmission according to Huw Pill?
Huw Pill stated that the financial system must function properly to allow successful transmission of monetary policy.

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