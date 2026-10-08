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UK court refuses permission to appeal in diesel emissions lawsuits against carmakers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK court refuses permission to appeal in diesel emissions lawsuits against carmakers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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UK High Court Denies Appeal in Major Diesel Emissions Lawsuits Against Carmakers

High Court Ruling and Its Implications

Background of the Case

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - London's High Court on Thursday refused claimants permission to appeal against its July decision which broadly found in favour of some of the world's biggest carmakers over diesel emissions.

Allegations Against Carmakers

The High Court had rejected most of the allegations that 20 sample vehicles made by Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Nissan, Renault and the Stellantis-owned brands Peugeot and Citroen were fitted with unlawful "defeat devices", that allegedly led to higher emissions.

Details of the Trial

That ruling came after a trial, which began in October 2025, which was the most significant hearing to date in 13 groups of lawsuits brought by around 1.6 million claimants.

Next Steps for Claimants

Judge Sara Cockerill refused permission to appeal against her ruling, saying the claimants would have to apply directly to the Court of Appeal.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • The July 10, 2026 judgment found only three of 20 sample vehicles—one Mercedes and two Peugeot/Citroën models—contained prohibited defeat devices; all claims against Ford, Nissan and Renault were rejected.
  • Claimants must now apply directly to the Court of Appeal since the High Court refused permission to appeal on October 8, 2026.
  • This ruling marks a significant divergence in legal interpretation of EU‑derived emissions regulations between Great Britain and mainland Europe.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which carmakers were named in the UK diesel emissions lawsuits?
Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Nissan, Renault, Peugeot, and Citroen were named in the lawsuits.
What was the outcome of the High Court ruling?
The High Court rejected most allegations and found in favor of the carmakers.
Can claimants appeal the High Court's decision?
Permission to appeal was refused; claimants must now apply directly to the Court of Appeal.
How many claimants were involved in the lawsuits?
Around 1.6 million claimants were involved in 13 groups of lawsuits.
What is alleged by the claimants in the diesel emissions lawsuits?
Claimants alleged sample vehicles were fitted with unlawful 'defeat devices' to cheat emissions tests.

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