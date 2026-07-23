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Shipowners halt vessel calls for farm exports at Ukraine's Black Sea ports, minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shipowners halt vessel calls for farm exports at Ukraine's Black Sea ports, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Shipowners Suspend Vessel Arrivals for Ukraine's Black Sea Grain Exports Amid Rising Attacks

Impact of Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea Grain Exports

Suspension of Vessel Arrivals

July 23 (Reuters) - Shipowners have temporarily suspended vessel arrivals at Ukraine's Black Sea ports for agricultural exports after a recent surge in Russian attacks on ports and merchant shipping, the country's agriculture minister said.

Ukraine has lost about a third of its capacity to export grain via the Black Sea ports due to Russian missile and drone attacks, traders and analysts have said.

"As of today, the entry of ships has been suspended. This is a decision taken by the shipowners. Ukraine, as a state, has not imposed any restrictions," Interfax-Ukraine cited Taras Vysotskyi as saying on Wednesday.

Vysotskyi added that alternative routes and infrastructure were currently underutilised, Interfax-Ukraine said.

Background: Ukraine's Grain Export Routes

Ukraine has been exporting much of its grain through its Black Sea shipping corridor since 2023, following Russia's withdrawal from a deal that had guaranteed safe passage for agricultural exports after its full-scale invasion of its neighbour in 2022.  

Increased Risks and Market Response

But Russian attacks on Ukraine's deepwater ports and international vessels have intensified in recent weeks. Brokers have said shipowners are refusing to enter Ukrainian ports because of sharply increased war-risk concerns, while traders have paused purchases. 

A Russian missile strike on a ship carrying corn near Odesa on Sunday killed nine crew members from India and Syria and a Ukrainian maritime pilot, Ukrainian authorities said.

International Response and Security Concerns

Ukraine Requests Urgent UN Security Council Meeting

UKRAINE REQUESTS URGENT UN SECURITY COUNCIL MEETING

Ukraine's acting foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said late on Wednesday that at least three civilian cargo ships had been attacked by Russia in the past few days.

"Today, zero vessels passed through Ukraine's Black Sea maritime corridor - right at peak harvest. This is deliberate economic and humanitarian terror," Sybiha said in a post on X, adding that Ukraine had requested an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting for Monday.

Russian and Ukrainian Military Actions

Russian Targeting of Port Infrastructure

Moscow says it is hitting port infrastructure and vessels that support the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian Countermeasures in the Black Sea

Ukraine is also stepping up attacks on vessels in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, in an expanding campaign aimed at isolating Russia-occupied Crimea and undermining Moscow's key revenue sources.

New Restrictions in Russian Ports

On Wednesday, Russia introduced a temporary nighttime ban on vessel movements in and out of Novorossiysk port, its biggest port by volume that handles up to one third of its grain exports.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Shipowners — not Ukraine — have suspended vessel calls at Black Sea ports amid heightened war‑risk, underscoring the severity of recent Russian strikes. (marketscreener.com)
  • Ukraine’s grain export capacity via Black Sea ports has dropped by roughly one‑third due to infrastructure and shipping disruptions. (reddit.com)
  • Ukraine has requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting after ‘zero vessels’ passed through the maritime corridor during peak harvest, framing the attacks as economic and humanitarian terror. (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have shipowners suspended vessel arrivals at Ukraine's Black Sea ports?
Shipowners suspended vessel arrivals due to increased Russian missile and drone attacks on ports and merchant shipping, raising war-risk concerns.
How much grain export capacity has Ukraine lost from Black Sea ports?
Ukraine has lost about a third of its capacity to export grain via its Black Sea ports due to the recent attacks.
What alternative routes are available for Ukrainian grain exports?
The agriculture minister noted that alternative routes and infrastructure are currently underutilised, providing potential alternatives for exports.
What incident increased concerns among shipowners recently?
A Russian missile strike on a ship near Odesa killed nine crew members and a maritime pilot, intensifying safety concerns for merchant vessels.
What actions is Ukraine taking in response to the attacks?
Ukraine has requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting to address the attacks and continues to seek alternative export routes.

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