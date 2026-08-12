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Adopted Indian women find 'missing piece' when DNA test reveals they are sisters - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Adopted Indian women find 'missing piece' when DNA test reveals they are sisters

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Human Interest India DNA Testing

Adopted Indian Women Discover They Are Sisters Through DNA Test After 40 Years

Emotional Reunion of Long-Lost Sisters

By Anthony Deutsch and Marta Fiorin

Separated at Birth: The Early Years

s-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Meena and Minal were left as infants at orphanages in India and grew up in different adoptive families in the Netherlands, just a short drive apart. Now, 40 years later, a DNA test has shown that the childhood friends are biological sisters.

Unaware of Their Bond

Growing up, neither was aware that they had a sister. Then, as teenagers in 1996, while living just 100 miles (130 km) apart, they crossed paths at a gathering for adopted children and felt an unusually strong connection.

Their friends were amazed by their likeness and the girls swapped addresses. In correspondence, they jokingly called each other 'sis' before losing touch for 15 years.

The Search for Identity

Feelings of Incompleteness

"For years, I felt a hole in my heart," said Meena Geltink, 43, a mother of three, struggling to put words to her overwhelming feeling of joy. "It's like a missing puzzle piece has been found."

Geltink told her sister on Tuesday at an emotional reunion in the Netherlands: "When I see you, it's like I'm home."

Discovery Through DNA

Since discovering their relationship through a MyHeritage DNA test in April, which yielded a rare 100% match, the sisters spend hours every day talking and messaging.

Reunion and Reconnection

Minal's Experience

Minal Tijssen, 44, said she had no record of any birth relatives. She felt loved growing up with Dutch parents and siblings, but at the same time described a deep loneliness.

First Meeting as Sisters

Tears, hugs and laughter punctuated their first meeting since finding out they are related, followed by their first selfie together.

Realization and Acceptance

Tijssen, who lives in France with her partner and two sons, was sitting on the couch in April when a pop-up on her phone said her DNA results were in. "'Mina: Sister.' I couldn't believe it."

"We were friends before we were sisters," Tijssen said. "We were sisters the whole time, but we didn't know."

At first, Tijssen didn't realise it was the same teenage girl who had clung to her when they first met 30 years ago. It only sank in when she found her on social media and looked at photos. "Now it's for real."

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Marta Fiorin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Key Takeaways

  • Adopted as infants in India and raised unaware of each other, Meena and Minal connected in teens, lost touch, and rediscovered their bond—now confirmed via a rare 100% sister DNA match through MyHeritage DNA test.
  • Full siblings typically share about 50% of DNA (~2300–2900 cM), while a 100% match in a consumer DNA test is only possible for identical twins; a near-perfect full sibling match is extremely rare but possible due to inheritance variation.
  • MyHeritage has a strong track record of reuniting adoptees with biological relatives, supporting thousands through free kit programs and reunions across the globe.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Meena and Minal discover they were sisters?
Meena and Minal discovered they were biological sisters through a MyHeritage DNA test which showed a rare 100% match.
Where were the sisters raised after being adopted?
They were both adopted by Dutch families in the Netherlands and grew up about 100 miles apart.
How did Meena and Minal reunite after 15 years of lost contact?
After receiving their DNA results, they found each other on social media and quickly reconnected in person.
What emotions did the sisters experience at their reunion?
Their reunion was filled with tears, hugs, laughter, and overwhelming joy.
Did the sisters suspect their biological connection growing up?
No, they did not know they were sisters, although they felt a strong connection when they initially met as teenagers.

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