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Warship builder TKMS ups 2026 outlook on demand for sonar, frigates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Warship builder TKMS ups 2026 outlook on demand for sonar, frigates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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TKMS Increases 2026 Sales Outlook with Rising Demand for Frigates and Sonar

TKMS Raises Sales Forecast Amid Growing Defense Demand

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

Increased Demand for Surface Vessels and Technology

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German warship manufacturer TKMS on Wednesday raised its sales outlook for the second time in six months, expecting higher demand for surface vessels such as frigates as well as for its sensors and mine-sweeping technology.

Benefiting from Europe's Defense Initiatives

TKMS has been one of the main beneficiaries of Europe's push to build up its defences in light of dwindling U.S. support, scoring several landmark deals in recent months, including one for Germany's navy as well as a submarine agreement with Canada.

CEO Statement on Recent Successes

"Our recent successes confirm our outstanding positioning as a maritime powerhouse – both nationally and internationally," CEO Oliver Burkhard said. "They are a strong sign of confidence in our ability to perform and deliver."

Financial Performance and Market Response

Upgraded Sales and Profit Outlook

The company, majority-owned by Thyssenkrupp, now expects sales to grow by between 10% and 12% in its financial year ending September 30, up from 2-5% previously and also beating the average 4% estimate in a poll of analysts it provided.

TKMS shares rose as much as 11.8%, hitting their highest level in more than five weeks.

Operating Profit and Order Book Status

Its operating profit margin is now seen at up to 6.5% for the year, higher than the 6.4% poll estimate and comparing with a previous forecast of more than 6%.

Nine-month operating profit rose 13% to €110 million ($127 million), beating the €101 million poll forecast. Its order book slightly shrank to €20.1 billion at the end of June, down from €20.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8672 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Sales outlook lifted to 10–12% growth for year ending Sept 30, up from 2–5%, exceeding analyst average of 4%.
  • Operating profit margin forecast increased to as much as 6.5%, surpassing prior forecast and consensus.
  • First‑half sales rose ~10%, and operating profit grew ~13%, led by submarines and sonar segments, with strong order momentum from Germany, Canada and surface vessel deals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did TKMS raise its sales outlook for 2026?
TKMS raised its sales outlook due to increased demand for surface vessels, like frigates, and advanced sonar and mine-sweeping technology.
What recent contracts did TKMS secure?
TKMS secured deals with Germany's navy and signed a submarine agreement with Canada amid Europe's defense build-up.
How much is TKMS projecting sales growth for the year ending September 30?
TKMS expects sales to grow by 10-12%, up from the previously projected 2-5%.
Who is the majority owner of TKMS?
TKMS is majority-owned by Thyssenkrupp.

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