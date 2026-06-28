Eleven people killed in plane crash in northeastern France, officials say

Details of the Plane Crash Incident

Accident Overview

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Eleven people were killed when a small plane crashed in the northeastern French town of Tomblaine on Sunday, the local prefecture said.

Victims and Aircraft Information

The plane belonged to a parachutist school. The pilot and all 10 passengers - five students and five instructors - died in the accident, the prefecture said.

Response from Authorities

The French interior minister was on his way to the scene, the interior ministry said.

Crash Circumstances and Investigation

Eyewitness and Official Statements

Yves Seguy, the regional prefect, told broadcaster BFM the aircraft appeared to suffer damage before plunging vertically to the ground. The crash occurred in a built-up area near a shopping centre.

Potential for Further Casualties

"Give or take a few meters and the accident could have caused collateral casualties," Seguy said.

Ongoing Investigation

The local prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Bertrand Boucey; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Ros Russell)