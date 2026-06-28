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French authorities responding to incident involving civilian aircraft

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Eleven people killed in plane crash in northeastern France, officials say

Details of the Plane Crash Incident

Accident Overview

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Eleven people were killed when a small plane crashed in the northeastern French town of Tomblaine on Sunday, the local prefecture said.

Victims and Aircraft Information

The plane belonged to a parachutist school. The pilot and all 10 passengers - five students and five instructors - died in the accident, the prefecture said.

Response from Authorities

The French interior minister was on his way to the scene, the interior ministry said.

Crash Circumstances and Investigation

Eyewitness and Official Statements

Yves Seguy, the regional prefect, told broadcaster BFM the aircraft appeared to suffer damage before plunging vertically to the ground. The crash occurred in a built-up area near a shopping centre.

Potential for Further Casualties

"Give or take a few meters and the accident could have caused collateral casualties," Seguy said.

Ongoing Investigation

The local prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Bertrand Boucey; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred in Tomblaine on June 28, 2026, involving a civilian aircraft transporting baptis﻿m attendees and drew an immediate response from local authorities and emergency services (ndtv.com).
  • Initial media reports—particularly from L'Est Republicain—indicate the aircraft may have crashed, though official confirmation and details are pending (ndtv.com).
  • French aviation safety bodies such as the BEA and the DGAC typically investigate such incidents; prior similar accidents in France have led to formal inquiries (thelocal.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Tomblaine, France involving a civilian aircraft?
Authorities responded to an incident where a civilian aircraft crashed in Tomblaine, France.
What was the aircraft in Tomblaine being used for?
Reports indicate the plane was transporting a group for a baptism event.
Who reported on the civilian aircraft incident in Tomblaine?
The local prefecture and newspaper L'Est Republicain reported the incident.
When did the Tomblaine civilian aircraft incident occur?
The incident occurred on Sunday, June 28.
Are French authorities investigating the Tomblaine aircraft incident?
Authorities are actively responding to and investigating the incident.

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