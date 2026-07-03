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Japan finance minister says ready to respond on yen, in contact with US authorities - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Japan finance minister says ready to respond on yen, in contact with US authorities

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Japan Finance Minister Prepared to Act on Yen, Engages with US Authorities

Government Response to Yen Movements and Market Reactions

Official Statement on Currency Intervention

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday the government will respond appropriately on currency movements, reiterating her warnings as traders braced for possible intervention from the Japanese authorities.

"Our stance has not changed. We will respond appropriately at any time as needed," Katayama said at a regular press conference when asked about the yen's persistent weakness.

Collaboration with US Authorities

Katayama also emphasised that the government has been in close contact with U.S. authorities on foreign exchange issues, "even when the U.S. is on holiday."

Market Reactions and Yen Performance

Recent Yen Movements

The yen jumped suddenly against the dollar on Thursday, with traders alert to the prospect of intervention and jumpy about a possible new approach to official currency-buying.

Traders thought the move may have been too small to suggest intervention, but the yen soon caught a further boost as softer-than-expected U.S. jobs figures sent the dollar lower.

Current Exchange Rate

The yen traded at 161.2 per dollar on Friday which compares with a 40-year low of 162.84 hit earlier this week.

Japanese Government Bond Yields and Fiscal Health

Government Commitment to Bond Market Stability

On the topic of surging Japanese government bond (JGB) yields, Katayama stressed the government's commitment to maintaining confidence in the bond market and the sustainability of public finances.

Investor Concerns Over Fiscal Health

Benchmark JGB yields jumped to a near 30-year high on Friday with investors concerned about the fiscal health of the Japanese economy.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Katayama reiterated readiness for FX intervention as yen hovers near its weakest point in 40 years—breaching 162 per dollar.(axios.com)
  • She emphasized continuous, direct communication with U.S. counterparts—even on U.S. holidays—to manage FX volatility.(fidelity.com)
  • Japanese government bond yields, especially the 10-year, are near multi‑decade highs, underscoring investor anxiety about fiscal sustainability.(nippon.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Japan's finance minister say about the yen's recent movements?
The finance minister said the government will respond appropriately to currency movements and reiterated readiness for intervention if necessary.
Is Japan in contact with US authorities regarding the yen?
Yes, the minister stated that Japan is in close contact with US authorities on foreign exchange issues, even when the US is on holiday.
Did Japan intervene in the currency market recently?
Traders suspect possible intervention due to a sudden yen jump, but the move was considered too small to confirm official action.
How did Japanese government bond yields react recently?
Benchmark JGB yields rose to a near 30-year high due to concerns about the fiscal health of the Japanese economy.
What is the Japanese government's stance on public finances?
The government stressed its commitment to maintaining confidence in the bond market and the sustainability of public finances.

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