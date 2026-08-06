Deutsche Telekom expands 2026 share buyback by €3 billion

Deutsche Telekom's Share Buyback Expansion and Financial Performance

Share Buyback Programme Details

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom expanded its 2026 share buyback programme by €3 billion ($3.5 billion) to up to €5 billion after it reported second-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Thursday.

Purpose of Additional Repurchases

The additional repurchases will help address the low valuation of the group's shares relative to their historical levels and take advantage of recent stock-price volatility, the German telecoms operator said.

Financial Results Overview

Second-Quarter Earnings

The Bonn-based group reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases, or EBITDAaL, of €11.8 billion for the second quarter, up from €11.0 billion a year ago and above analyst consensus of €11.7 billion compiled by the company.

Free Cash Flow Guidance Update

Impact of T-Mobile US Subsidiary

Deutsche Telekom also raised its 2026 free cash flow guidance to around €20 billion from more than €19.8 billion previously, reflecting adjustments by its T-Mobile US subsidiary.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8660 euros)

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)