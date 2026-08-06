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Deutsche Telekom posts Q2 core profit above estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Telekom posts Q2 core profit above estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Deutsche Telekom expands 2026 share buyback by €3 billion

Deutsche Telekom's Share Buyback Expansion and Financial Performance

Share Buyback Programme Details

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom expanded its 2026 share buyback programme by €3 billion ($3.5 billion) to up to €5 billion after it reported second-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Thursday.

Purpose of Additional Repurchases

The additional repurchases will help address the low valuation of the group's shares relative to their historical levels and take advantage of recent stock-price volatility, the German telecoms operator said.

Financial Results Overview

Second-Quarter Earnings

The Bonn-based group reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases, or EBITDAaL, of €11.8 billion for the second quarter, up from €11.0 billion a year ago and above analyst consensus of €11.7 billion compiled by the company.

Free Cash Flow Guidance Update

Impact of T-Mobile US Subsidiary

Deutsche Telekom also raised its 2026 free cash flow guidance to around €20 billion from more than €19.8 billion previously, reflecting adjustments by its T-Mobile US subsidiary.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8660 euros)

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 adjusted EBITDAaL came in at €11.8 billion, surpassing the €11.7 billion analyst consensus and up from €11.0 billion in Q2 2025 (converted at $1 = €0.8660). (telekom.com)
  • The result reflects wider growth momentum, particularly driven by strength in the U.S. segment and cost efficiencies elsewhere. (report.telekom.com)
  • This beat contributes to Deutsche Telekom’s raised full-year guidance, with adjusted EBITDAaL now expected at around €47.5 billion for 2026. (report.telekom.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Deutsche Telekom's Q2 core profit?
Deutsche Telekom posted a Q2 core profit (EBITDAaL) of €11.8 billion.
Did Deutsche Telekom's Q2 profit surpass expectations?
Yes, the Q2 core profit slightly exceeded the analyst consensus of €11.7 billion.
How does Q2 2024 core profit compare to the previous year?
EBITDAaL increased from €11 billion last year to €11.8 billion this quarter.
What factors contributed to Deutsche Telekom's profit growth?
Solid growth across all markets contributed to the rise in core profit.
What currency rate was used in the report?
The article used an exchange rate of $1 = 0.8660 euros.

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