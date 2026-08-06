Deutsche Telekom expands 2026 share buyback by €3 billion
Deutsche Telekom's Share Buyback Expansion and Financial Performance
Share Buyback Programme Details
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom expanded its 2026 share buyback programme by €3 billion ($3.5 billion) to up to €5 billion after it reported second-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Thursday.
Purpose of Additional Repurchases
The additional repurchases will help address the low valuation of the group's shares relative to their historical levels and take advantage of recent stock-price volatility, the German telecoms operator said.
Financial Results Overview
Second-Quarter Earnings
The Bonn-based group reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases, or EBITDAaL, of €11.8 billion for the second quarter, up from €11.0 billion a year ago and above analyst consensus of €11.7 billion compiled by the company.
Free Cash Flow Guidance Update
Impact of T-Mobile US Subsidiary
Deutsche Telekom also raised its 2026 free cash flow guidance to around €20 billion from more than €19.8 billion previously, reflecting adjustments by its T-Mobile US subsidiary.
Additional Information
($1 = 0.8660 euros)
(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)