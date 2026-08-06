Zurich Insurance Surpasses First-Half 2026 Operating Profit Forecasts

Strong Financial Performance Driven by Key Insurance Segments

Half-Year Operating Profit Exceeds Expectations

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance reported a half-year operating profit above market expectations on Thursday, aided by growth in its Specialty, Life and Farmers insurance products.

Market Capitalisation and Analyst Estimates

Europe's second-largest insurer by market capitalisation said its operating profit was $4.8 billion in the first six months of 2026, above analysts' average estimate of $4.66 billion in a company-provided consensus.

Upgraded Guidance for Life Insurance Business

The company also raised its guidance for the life insurance business, expecting the unit's operating profit to grow by at least 10% this year, having previously guided for mid-single-digit percentage growth.

Property and Casualty Insurance Outperforms Forecasts

Zurich Insurance posted an operating profit of $2.8 billion for its core property and casualty insurance business, above a consensus forecast of $2.73 billion, thanks to its strong underwriting performance and investment result.

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)