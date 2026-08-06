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Siemens raises guidance after posting highest ever industrial profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Siemens raises guidance after posting highest ever industrial profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Siemens raises guidance after posting highest-ever industrial profit

Record Results and Upgraded Outlook

By John Revill

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Siemens reported its highest-ever quarterly industrial profit and new orders on Thursday, beating analyst forecasts and prompting the German industrial group to raise full-year profit guidance.

The company, whose products span trains to factory software and building control systems, saw improvements across most industrial businesses, led by a sharp improvement at its Digital Industries factory automation unit.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Siemens reported industrial profit rising 25% to €3.52 billion ($4.09 billion) for the three months ended June 30, its highest quarterly figure ever.

The figure, up from €2.82 billion a year earlier, beat forecasts of €3.18 billion in a company-gathered consensus of analyst estimates.

Revenues rose 7% to €20.79 billion, ahead of forecasts for €20.64 billion, while orders picked up 13% to €27.90 billion - another highest-ever quarterly figure.

Full-Year Profit Guidance Raised

As a result, Siemens raised its full-year profit outlook for the year to the end of September. It now expects earnings per share of €11.20 to €11.50, versus previous guidance for €10.70 to €11.10.

"We delivered another very successful quarter with record orders and profit," Chief Executive Roland Busch said in a statement.

Growth Drivers and Business Focus

The company's focus on industrial AI, with its products enabling customers to speed up their innovation and increase their productivity, was driving growth he added.

Digital Industries Unit Performance

During the quarter, Siemens' Digital Industries business, which makes factory controllers and software, boosted profit by 44%, benefiting from job cuts aimed at restoring competitiveness as well as strong demand in China and the United States.

Role of Software and Artificial Intelligence

Siemens' Digital Industries software helps manufacturers design products, simulate and run factories, and connect equipment with production data, using artificial intelligence to automate tasks, identify potential faults and improve product designs and manufacturing.

Siemens Healthineers Spin-Off

The company said it had agreed with German tax authorities on how to treat Siemens Healthineers shares it will give its investors following the planned spin-off.

Tax Agreement and Shareholder Impact

The agreement means the distribution will be tax-free for Siemens shareholders.

Siemens, which held 67% in the medical equipment maker when the plan was announced, aims to spin off roughly 30% if it gets shareholder approval next year.

CFO Statement on Spin-Off Progress

"We've now received binding decisions from the tax authorities clarifying the relevant tax topics," said CFO Veronika Bienert. "As a result, we can proceed with the spin-off of Siemens Healthineers as planned."

($1=0.8660 euros)

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Linda Pasquini and Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Quarterly industrial profit jumped 25% year‑on‑year to a record €3.52 billion, exceeding the €3.18 billion analyst consensus.
  • Revenues rose 7% to €20.79 billion and new orders hit a record €27.90 billion, signaling broad-based industrial strength.
  • As a result, Siemens lifted its full‑year basic EPS guidance to €11.20–€11.50, up from its prior range of €10.70–€11.10.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Siemens' reported industrial profit for the quarter?
Siemens reported a quarterly industrial profit of €3.52 billion, its highest ever.
How much did Siemens' revenues increase year over year?
Siemens' revenues increased by 7% to €20.79 billion compared to the previous year.
Which Siemens business division led the profit improvement?
The Digital Industries factory automation unit led the improvement in industrial profits.
What is Siemens' updated earnings per share guidance?
Siemens now expects full year earnings per share between €11.20 and €11.50.
How much did Siemens' new orders grow in the reported quarter?
New orders rose 13% to €27.90 billion, marking a quarterly record for Siemens.

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