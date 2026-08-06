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Morning Bid: AI stocks learn to fly — but ain't got wings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: AI stocks learn to fly — but ain't got wings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Finance Markets Tech Stocks Economic News

AI Stocks Lead Market Rollercoaster Amid Oil Price Moves and Fed Uncertainty

Market Volatility Driven by AI Stocks, Oil Prices, and Economic Policy

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Satoshi Sugiyama

AI-Related Stocks Experience Sharp Swings

In "Learning to Fly", Tom Petty sang that what goes up must come down. For AI-related stocks, that looks a lot less like a lyric than a trading pattern.

Tech-heavy South Korea's KOSPI shed 4% in Asia on Thursday after surging nearly 6% the previous day. Japan's Nikkei similarly slumped 1.6%, following a 3.66% jump. Taiwan's benchmark was roughly flat after a nearly 2.9% gain.

Those moves tracked losses in Wall Street peers as Elon Musk-led AI and satellite company SpaceX and U.S.-listed chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices saw their shares tumble on recurring concerns about massive AI spending.

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Price Movements

US-Iran Conflict and Strait of Hormuz Developments

A similar on-again, off-again theme is playing out in efforts to end the U.S. conflict with Iran. Reuters reported a proposed deal between Iran and Oman could give Tehran control over inbound traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy supplies.

There was no immediate U.S. reaction to the proposal. And while U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal to reopen the strait was imminent, U.S. officials have repeatedly insisted they would never agree to Iran controlling access to the strait.

Oil Price Fluctuations

Oil prices traded in the $70-a-barrel range, with Brent crude futures rising 0.45% to $79.81 a barrel and U.S. crude edging 0.31% higher to $75.45 a barrel in the Asian session, with investors waiting for further developments.

Federal Reserve Policy and Economic Data

Anticipation Ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls Report

Traders were also weighing the Federal Reserve's likely rate path ahead of Friday's closely watched nonfarm payrolls report.

Recent Economic Indicators

ADP Private Employment Report

Wednesday's ADP private employment report showed U.S. private-sector job growth slowed in July from June and missed market expectations. An Institute for Supply Management survey pointed to solid growth in the services sector, but also rising input costs that could keep inflation elevated.

Key Economic Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

Economic Events

Germany: Industrial orders for June

United States: Jobless claims

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • AI stock volatility leads to sharp swings in Asian equity markets—South Korea’s KOSPI plunged ~4% after a prior ~6% rally; Japan’s Nikkei dropped ~1.6% following a gain near ~3.7% on renewed concerns around AI spending. Global tech peers including SpaceX and AMD were key drags. (apnews.com)
  • Geopolitical tensions deepen: A Reuters report suggests a potential Iran-Oman deal might give Tehran control over inbound traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy corridor. U.S. officials have made clear they would never agree to such terms. (apnews.com)
  • Oil trades in the $70s per barrel; Brent crude hovers near $79.80 amid Middle East tensions and market caution. (apnews.com)
  • U.S. private-sector job growth slows: ADP data show private employers added just 44,000 jobs in July—well below expectations and signaling a cooling labor market ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls. (axios.com)
  • Rising input costs pose inflation risks: ISM survey data highlight accelerated services‐sector prices and supply chain pressures, suggesting inflation may remain sticky. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did AI-related stocks experience significant volatility?
AI-related stocks saw major swings due to concerns about high AI spending and broader tech sector volatility, impacting indices like KOSPI and Nikkei.
How are oil prices reacting to global market developments?
Oil prices remained stable, with Brent crude futures rising slightly in anticipation of developments around the U.S.-Iran conflict and global energy supplies.
What economic events are traders waiting for this week?
Market participants are watching the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, jobless claims, and Germany’s industrial orders for June.
How did Wall Street perform, and what influenced its movement?
Wall Street saw declines as shares in major AI and tech firms dropped on recurring concerns about massive AI-related expenditures.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in current financial news?
Control over the Strait of Hormuz is key for global energy supplies, with proposed deals potentially affecting oil market dynamics.

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