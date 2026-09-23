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Russia hits Kyiv petrol stations, kills one - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russia hits Kyiv petrol stations, kills one

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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headlines Ukraine Russia Energy Conflict

Russia Drone Strikes on Kyiv Petrol Stations Kill One, Injure Seven

Details of the Drone Attacks and Their Aftermath

Overview of the Incident

KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia slammed jet-powered drones into two petrol stations and other sites in Kyiv early on Wednesday, killing one, hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met US President Donald Trump.

Casualties and Immediate Impact

A further seven people were injured in the morning attack, city authorities said. Explosions were heard and smoke billowed in the city centre, according to Reuters journalists.

Change in Russian Tactics

Russia has changed tactics and in recent weeks been attacking Kyiv and nearby areas with near constant barrages of the faster and high-flying jet drones that are harder to intercept.

Targets and Damage Assessment

Ukrnafta Petrol Station Attacks

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta said Russia hit one of its petrol stations in the capital — the sixth such facility attacked in recent weeks.

Railway Infrastructure Damage

Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chief executive of the Ukrainian railway operator, said railway infrastructure came under attack in Kyiv and one of its workers had been injured.

Political Context and Responses

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting

The attack comes after Zelenskiy discussed a potential bilateral ceasefire on energy-related targets with Trump in New York on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy's Statement on Ceasefire

Zelenskiy said he was ready for "any format" of an energy ceasefire with Moscow, as long as Russia halted its own attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure.

(Reporting by Dan Flynn in Kyiv, writng by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; editing by Barbara Lewis and Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia has escalated attacks using harder‑to‑intercept, jet‑powered drones against Kyiv’s petrol stations and infrastructure; this marks the sixth such station hit in recent weeks (lemonde.fr).
  • The strikes occurred shortly after a high‑profile meeting between Zelenskiy and Trump in New York, where Zelenskiy expressed readiness for an energy ceasefire if Russia ceases its assaults (aljazeera.com).
  • The targeting of civilian energy infrastructure continues a broader trend: Russia’s attacks on fuel networks are intensifying, while Ukraine’s counter‑drone campaign against Russian energy facilities is triggering fuel shortages in Russia (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the recent attack in Kyiv?
Russia launched jet-powered drone attacks on two petrol stations and other sites in Kyiv, resulting in one death and seven injuries.
Which Ukrainian infrastructures were targeted?
Petrol stations, including one owned by Ukrnafta, and railway infrastructure in Kyiv were targeted in the attack.
How is Russia changing its attack tactics?
Russia has begun using faster, high-flying jet-powered drones that are harder to intercept in recent attacks on Kyiv and nearby areas.
What did President Zelenskiy discuss with President Trump?
Zelenskiy discussed a potential bilateral ceasefire on energy-related targets with Trump during their meeting in New York.
How many petrol stations have been targeted recently?
This was the sixth Ukrnafta petrol station attacked in Kyiv in recent weeks.

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