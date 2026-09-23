Russia Drone Strikes on Kyiv Petrol Stations Kill One, Injure Seven

Details of the Drone Attacks and Their Aftermath

Overview of the Incident

KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia slammed jet-powered drones into two petrol stations and other sites in Kyiv early on Wednesday, killing one, hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met US President Donald Trump.

Casualties and Immediate Impact

A further seven people were injured in the morning attack, city authorities said. Explosions were heard and smoke billowed in the city centre, according to Reuters journalists.

Change in Russian Tactics

Russia has changed tactics and in recent weeks been attacking Kyiv and nearby areas with near constant barrages of the faster and high-flying jet drones that are harder to intercept.

Targets and Damage Assessment

Ukrnafta Petrol Station Attacks

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta said Russia hit one of its petrol stations in the capital — the sixth such facility attacked in recent weeks.

Railway Infrastructure Damage

Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chief executive of the Ukrainian railway operator, said railway infrastructure came under attack in Kyiv and one of its workers had been injured.

Political Context and Responses

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting

The attack comes after Zelenskiy discussed a potential bilateral ceasefire on energy-related targets with Trump in New York on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy's Statement on Ceasefire

Zelenskiy said he was ready for "any format" of an energy ceasefire with Moscow, as long as Russia halted its own attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure.

(Reporting by Dan Flynn in Kyiv, writng by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; editing by Barbara Lewis and Andrew Cawthorne)