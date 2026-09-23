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Kremlin says it is considering US invitation for Putin to join G20 meeting - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says it is considering US invitation for Putin to join G20 meeting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Politics International Relations G20 Russia United States

Kremlin Weighs US Invitation for Putin to Join G20 Summit in Florida

Russia Considers US Invitation to G20 Summit

Kremlin's Response to the Invitation

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Wednesday that Russia would consider the invitation extended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for President Vladimir Putin to attend a G20 meeting later this year in the United States.

"We saw the reports in the media and the statements by the secretary of state. We are grateful and appreciative for this invitation," Russian news agencies quoted Peskov as saying.

"We will make a decision and work through it via diplomatic channels."

US Perspective on Putin's Attendance

Statements from US Officials

Rubio, speaking after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said he hoped Putin would accept the invitation, adding that the occasion would serve as an opportunity for Putin to speak to US President Donald Trump.

Details of the Upcoming G20 Meeting

The G20 meeting is scheduled for December in Florida.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia is considering the U.S. invitation via diplomatic channels and expressed gratitude for the gesture. (interfax.ru)
  • U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended the invitation following talks with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and emphasized it could provide an opportunity for dialogue between Putin and President Trump. (investing.com)
  • The G20 summit is scheduled for December 2026 in Miami, and while the invitation is under consideration, no final decision from the Kremlin has been announced yet. (rbc.ru)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who invited President Putin to the G20 meeting?
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio invited President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 meeting.
How did the Kremlin respond to the G20 invitation?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they appreciate the invitation and will consider it through diplomatic channels.
When and where is the 2024 G20 meeting scheduled?
The G20 meeting is scheduled for December in Florida, United States.
What could be the significance of Putin attending the G20 meeting?
The event could provide an opportunity for President Putin to speak with US President Donald Trump and discuss diplomatic matters.

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