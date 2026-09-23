Kremlin Weighs US Invitation for Putin to Join G20 Summit in Florida

Russia Considers US Invitation to G20 Summit

Kremlin's Response to the Invitation

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Wednesday that Russia would consider the invitation extended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for President Vladimir Putin to attend a G20 meeting later this year in the United States.

"We saw the reports in the media and the statements by the secretary of state. We are grateful and appreciative for this invitation," Russian news agencies quoted Peskov as saying.

"We will make a decision and work through it via diplomatic channels."

US Perspective on Putin's Attendance

Statements from US Officials

Rubio, speaking after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said he hoped Putin would accept the invitation, adding that the occasion would serve as an opportunity for Putin to speak to US President Donald Trump.

Details of the Upcoming G20 Meeting

The G20 meeting is scheduled for December in Florida.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)