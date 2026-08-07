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Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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German Auto Suppliers' Debt Burden Grows as Rivalry with China Intensifies

Rising Debt and Competitive Pressures in the German Auto Supply Industry

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German auto suppliers are more indebted and spend more on interest than their international rivals as competition from China intensifies, according to excerpts from an upcoming study seen by Reuters.

Financial Analysis and Interest Expenses

A financial analysis by Strategy&, PwC's German consulting arm, found that average interest expenses at Germany's leading auto suppliers rose for a fourth consecutive year in 2025 to 102% of operating earnings - far exceeding levels in the rest of Europe and China.

Substantial Debt Loads

"Many companies in the German supplier industry are managing substantial debt loads," said Henning Rennert, partner at Strategy& Germany.

Equity Ratios and Financial Stress

The study, expected to be published later this month, also found that German companies had lower average equity ratios than their competitors, leaving them more exposed to financial stress.

Key Players and Industry Overhaul

Strategy& looked at German suppliers like ZF, Continental and Schaeffler.

Business Transformations

Those companies have overhauled their businesses in recent years as customers like Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz grapple with the slow and costly shift to electric vehicles, steep tariffs and lost dominance in China.

Cost Gap and Efficiency

Suppliers themselves are under pressure to compete. Strategy& said the cost gap between German and Chinese suppliers widened between 2019 and 2025.

Overhead and Manufacturing Costs

While German suppliers' overhead costs worsened during that period, Chinese competitors became more efficient, reducing both overhead and manufacturing costs as a share of revenue, according to the analysis.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • German suppliers’ average interest expense reached 102 % of operating earnings in 2025—well above peers in Europe and China, underscoring rising financial strain
  • Lower equity ratios leave German supplier firms like ZF, Continental and Schaeffler more exposed amid slow EV transition, tariffs and lost China dominance
  • Between 2019 and 2025, Chinese auto suppliers significantly improved efficiency—narrowing the cost gap via reduced overhead and manufacturing costs, while German overhead worsened

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are German auto suppliers more indebted than international rivals?
The study found German auto suppliers have higher debt loads and interest expenses due to increased competition, higher costs, and industry transformation challenges.
How do German suppliers' interest expenses compare to other regions?
Average interest expenses at German auto suppliers rose to 102% of operating earnings in 2025, much higher than in the rest of Europe and China.
What financial risks do German suppliers face?
With lower average equity ratios, German suppliers are more exposed to financial stress compared to their international competitors.
How have Chinese auto suppliers changed in recent years?
Chinese suppliers have improved efficiency, reducing overhead and manufacturing costs as a share of revenue while German costs worsened.
Which major companies were analyzed in the study?
The study examined German suppliers such as ZF, Continental, and Schaeffler.

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