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Spain says it dismantles one of Mediterranean's largest human smuggling networks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Spain Breaks Up One of Mediterranean's Largest Human Smuggling Networks

Major Human Smuggling Operation Dismantled by Spanish Police

MADRID, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Spanish police have dismantled what they described as one of the largest people-smuggling networks operating in the Mediterranean, believed to have brought more than 2,000 migrants into the country, authorities said on Friday.

Details of the Police Operation

"The Civil Guard and National Police ... successfully dismantled one of the most complex, active and dangerous transnational criminal networks detected to date in the Mediterranean," Spain's Civil Guard said.

The operation comes as migration and human trafficking have returned to the forefront in Spain and across Europe after a mass border rush on the Spanish enclave of Ceuta last week saw 72,000 people enter the city.

Smuggling Methods and Routes

According to the statement, the network used high-speed boats to transport synthetic drugs from Spain to Algeria for distribution across North Africa, where demand for drugs such as MDMA is high.

On the return journey, it smuggled migrants to Spain's southeastern coast and the island of Ibiza.

Scale of Operations and Profits

Police believe the group - which used extreme violence to protect its vessels - carried out at least 64 smuggling operations and generated profits of €24 million ($27 million).

Trends in Irregular Migration

Although the number of irregular migrants reaching Spain by sea fell 31% in January-July, this was largely due to a 60% drop in arrivals to the Canary Islands, Interior Ministry data showed.

By contrast, irregular migration to mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands rose 22% and 10%, respectively, over the same period as smugglers shifted routes via Algeria.

International Cooperation and Arrests

During the investigation, conducted with Europol and police in France, Portugal and Poland, authorities seized 18 high-speed vessels and arrested 77 people in Spain and one in Algeria.

Costs and Dangers for Migrants

The network charged up to €12,000 per migrant and transported as many as 50 people on a single crossing, according to the statement.

The sea crossings were extremely dangerous, the Civil Guard said, with migrants travelling in overcrowded boats at high speed and often in rough seas, without lights, and, in most cases, life jackets.

"Sometimes the occupants were even tied down to prevent them from falling overboard during the crossing," the police said, adding that the organisation perpetrated extraordinary levels of violence against its own members and the migrants, as well as against police forces.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8681 euros)

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga, editing by Aislinn Laing and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The dismantled network used high‑speed boats to smuggle both migrants into southeastern Spain and Ibiza and synthetic drugs into Algeria, generating estimated profits of €24 million.
  • Despite a 31 % drop in overall irregular maritime arrivals in Jan–Jul, arrivals to mainland Spain and the Balearics rose significantly as routes shifted via Algeria.
  • The operation highlights growing EU efforts and resources—such as the launch of Europol’s European Centre Against Migrant Smuggling and increased funding—to counter highly lucrative and violent smuggling networks.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many migrants were smuggled by the dismantled network in Spain?
Authorities believe the network smuggled more than 2,000 migrants into Spain.
How did the smuggling network operate?
The network used high-speed boats to transport drugs from Spain to Algeria, then returned with migrants to Spain.
What profits did the smuggling network generate?
Police estimate profits of €24 million were generated by the group from smuggling operations.
How many people were arrested in connection with the network?
Authorities arrested 77 individuals in Spain and one in Algeria during the investigation.
What risks did migrants face during crossings?
Migrants faced dangerous sea conditions, overcrowded boats, lack of life jackets, and extreme violence from smugglers.

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