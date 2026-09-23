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Countries still way behind on UN biodiversity targets, research shows - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Countries still way behind on UN biodiversity targets, research shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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headlines Environment UN Biodiversity

New Research Finds Countries Lagging Behind on UN Biodiversity Goals for 2030

Progress and Challenges in Achieving the 30 by 30 Biodiversity Target

Current Status of Biodiversity Protection

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Governments are set to fall well short of meeting a major UN target to protect and conserve biodiversity in at least 30% of the world's land and seas by 2030, research published on Wednesday showed.

As part of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreed in late 2022, nearly 200 countries signed on to the "30 by 30" goal and pledged to mobilise at least $200 billion a year to reverse decades of biodiversity loss.

Recent Increases in Protected Areas

But while another 1.3 million sq km of land and 6 million sq km of marine areas have come under formal protection since the agreement went into effect, total coverage is still only 20% and 10% respectively, according to research by several environmental groups led by the US-based Campaign for Nature.

Official Progress Reports and Warnings

The findings are in line with an official progress report due to be submitted to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity conference in Yerevan, Armenia, next month.

A draft released in July warned that none of the 23 goals in the agreement would be reached by 2030 "unless collective implementation accelerates rapidly".

Expert Commentary on Implementation Pace

"Progress is being made clearly, but it is uneven, and it is clearly also not at the pace and scale required to achieve the Framework's 23 targets by 2030," Astrid Schomaker, executive secretary of the UNCBD, said at a briefing this month.

Funding and Effectiveness of Protection Efforts

Financial Shortfalls and Marine Protection

The Campaign for Nature report said around 26% of terrestrial and inland water areas would be protected if all existing government pledges were fulfilled by 2030, but only 13% of marine ecosystems would be covered.

The annual funding shortfall is approximately $75 billion to $150 billion, with spending on marine protection standing at just $1.8 billion, well below the $16 billion required, it said.

Effectiveness of Protected Areas

Even if the "30x30" targets were achieved, more efforts were needed to ensure that ecosystems were genuinely protected, it said, noting that of the 10% of the ocean currently covered by protection plans, only 3.5% was considered "effectively" protected.

Gap Between Policy and Practice

"There's a significant gap between protection on paper and protection in practice. A line on a map does not mean protection in the water," said Pauli Merriman, senior director for oceans at WWF International.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Only 20% of land and 10% of marine areas are currently protected, far below the 30% target by 2030; effective marine protection is only 3.5%.
  • Annual biodiversity funding lags far behind needs: global mobilization target of $200 billion per year is unmet; shortfalls range from $75 billion to $700 billion depending on estimates.
  • Even if existing pledges are met, coverage would reach only ~26% on land and 13% at sea; effective implementation remains critical to close protection gaps.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UN's '30 by 30' biodiversity target?
The '30 by 30' target aims to protect and conserve 30% of the world's land and seas by 2030.
How much land and sea are currently protected globally?
Currently, about 20% of land and 10% of marine areas are under protection.
Why are countries failing to meet the biodiversity targets?
Progress is uneven and too slow, with significant funding shortfalls and gaps between pledges and effective protection.
What is the estimated annual funding gap for biodiversity protection?
The funding gap is estimated between $75 billion and $150 billion annually.
Are existing protected marine areas effectively managed?
Only 3.5% of the ocean is considered effectively protected, despite 10% being under protection plans.

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