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Exclusive-Wife of US seismologist held in China says Trump will ask Xi to free him - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Wife of US seismologist held in China says Trump will ask Xi to free him

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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headlines International Relations US-China Detentions Politics

Trump Expected to Press Xi on Release of US Seismologist Held in China

By Jonathan Landay

US Seismologist's Detention and Diplomatic Efforts

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The wife of a US expert on North Korean nuclear tests who has been imprisoned in China since late 2024 said on Tuesday the White House has assured her that President Donald Trump will ask Chinese leader Xi Jinping to free her husband when the pair meet this week.

Background on Youlin Chen's Case

Yufang Rong said she feared that Beijing planned to try her Chinese-born husband, Youlin Chen, on fabricated espionage charges even though his US-funded research was openly published, used publicly available data and was done in collaboration with Chinese scientists.

Upcoming Trump-Xi Meeting

Trump will welcome Xi on Wednesday for their second meeting since May as the leaders of the world's leading powers seek stability amid tensions ranging from trade to Iran and Taiwan.

Rong said she was assured during a Tuesday meeting at the White House with officials from the State Department and National Security Council that Trump would ask Xi to free her husband.

Other Americans Detained in China

Chen, 54, is one of two Americans held by Beijing that the US has designated as "wrongfully detained," making their release a top priority. The other is Min Zin, a scholar arrested in June.

Rong said she was told that Trump also would press Xi to release Zin.

Previous Diplomatic Efforts

Trump raised Chen's case with Xi during a visit to Beijing in May, but it produced no action, Rong said.

US Official Statements and Chinese Response

"Resolving the wrongful detentions of US citizens is always a top priority for the president," a senior US official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. 

The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Chinese foreign ministry said in July that the country's judiciary deals with cases according to the law "and there is no so-called wrongful detention."

Details of Chen's Detention

Professional Background and Arrest

'BE STRONG'

Chen, whose detention was revealed by Reuters in July, is a seismologist with a US government contractor. His work detecting shockwaves from North Korean underground nuclear tests has been openly funded by the State Department and the US Air Force Research Laboratory.

He became a US citizen in 2011 and settled in the Boston area.

He was arrested by Chinese state security officers on November 5, 2024, at Beijing International Airport as he prepared to fly home after visiting family and lecturing at two universities. Rong said her husband had been interrogated more than 100 times. 

"I can't imagine how hard his life is there every day," she said.

Allegations and International Context

She believes that China wants to use her husband's expertise to improve its ability to conceal nuclear tests using decoupling, a technique in which a device is detonated inside a large underground chamber to reduce the size of the shockwaves.

The US has accused China of using decoupling to try to mask a low-yield nuclear test blast on June 22, 2020. China, which like the US has signed but not ratified a 1996 international ban on nuclear tests, denies conducting the test.

Consular Access and Conditions of Detention

US embassy officials had been allowed to visit Chen for about 30 minutes once a month, always in the presence of Chinese officials, Rong said. They read out letters she had written to him and he dictated his replies. 

"They record his appearance, his mental status, and just anything that they observe," she recounted, adding that Chen's Chinese lawyer was not allowed to discuss his visits with her.

Rong is concerned about the conditions of her husband's confinement, where she said he received substandard medical care and food. He suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes.

Message to Youlin Chen

Asked what she would say to her husband if she could see him, Rong replied: "'Be strong. Be optimistic. There are a lot of people helping you. You will come back for sure.'"

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Jesse Mesner-Hage and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Youlin Chen, a China‑born US citizen and seismologist detained since Nov 5, 2024, is designated 'wrongfully detained' and faces espionage charges in China, despite his openly published, US‑funded research on North Korean nuclear tests (investing.com).
  • Yufang Rong was told by White House officials on Sept 22, 2026, that Trump will ask Xi Jinping to free her husband when Xi visits Washington this week (apnews.com).
  • Min Zin, another US scholar detained in China on spying suspicions, is expected to be also raised by Trump during the summit (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Youlin Chen and why is he detained in China?
Youlin Chen is a US seismologist imprisoned in China since late 2024 on alleged espionage charges. His research was openly published and done in collaboration with Chinese scientists.
What actions has the US government taken regarding Chen's detention?
The US designated Chen as 'wrongfully detained,' making his release a priority. President Trump is expected to ask Xi Jinping for Chen's release during their meeting.
What are the conditions of Youlin Chen's confinement?
Chen receives only limited monthly visits from US embassy officials, substandard medical care, and suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes.
What other Americans are being held in China under similar circumstances?
Min Zin, another US scholar, was also arrested and is listed as wrongfully detained by the US government.
Why does Chen's wife believe he was targeted by Chinese authorities?
She believes China wants to use Chen's expertise on nuclear test detection to improve its ability to conceal nuclear tests.

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