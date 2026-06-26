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Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Finance Energy EU Policy

EU Countries Cut Grid Funding but Agree on Centralized Power Network Planning

EU Energy Infrastructure Funding and Centralized Planning

By Kate Abnett

Background: The Need for Grid Upgrades

LUXEMBOURG, June 26 (Reuters) - Governments cut back EU plans to spend national funds on cross-country energy infrastructure projects on Friday, but agreed to more centralised planning of power network expansion to absorb more renewable energy and cope with demand from data centres.

Europe's ageing electricity grids require hundreds of billions of euros in upgrades to meet rising needs from electric vehicles and data centres and to absorb and store the fast-growing supply of renewable energy.

Initial EU Proposals and Pushback

The European Union proposals aimed to raise funds for this but met pushback from countries including Sweden, which stood to lose billions of euros in revenue and had threatened to restrict power exports to neighbouring countries if the law went ahead.

Changes to Congestion Revenue Allocation

Instead of using 25% of the unspent "congestion revenue" grid operators collect on power trading to fund EU-backed energy infrastructure, as the European Commission had proposed, countries' energy ministers decided that national operators would not ​hand over any revenue from domestic power trade.

Instead, countries would earmark for EU-backed projects 10% of the unspent congestion income from cross-border power trades from 2028, with that share rising to 25% by 2031.

"It's a major win," said Ebba Busch, the energy minister for Sweden, where operators collected ​30.5 billion Swedish crowns ($3.1 billion) in grid congestion revenues last year.

Challenges and Implications

The changes raise questions about where ​cash for new grid projects will be found.

Gaps in Europe's grids mean wind and solar output is being increasingly curtailed to avoid overloading networks, wasting electricity and adding costs for consumers.

Some of Europe's biggest planned power interconnector projects have stalled in ‌recent ⁠years due to lack of funds.

A lack of grid investment has also contributed to Europe having higher energy prices than China and the United States, a frequent complaint from industries that say steep bills undermine competitiveness.

Centralized Planning: A New Approach

In an attempt to get investments going, governments agreed to give the EU a bigger role in planning its power network.

The Commission's Role in Future Grid Development

The Commission will develop a centralised EU plan for cross-border electricity infrastructure and investments for the next decade, and work with grid operators and companies to get projects off the ground.

Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said the bloc's current lack of top-down grid planning was like "27 different people trying to do a jigsaw puzzle without looking at the picture on the box".

Next Steps

EU countries will now negotiate the final rules with the European Parliament.

($1 = 9.7043 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The original EU Commission proposal aimed to use 25% of unused congestion revenues for cross‑border energy projects, but countries pushed back—especially Sweden, which collected SEK 30.5 billion in 2025 and even threatened export restrictions (marketscreener.com).
  • Under the compromise, no domestic congestion income will be taken; only 10% of cross‑border congestion revenue will be allocated from 2028, increasing to 25% by 2031—delaying funding and raising concerns about financing gaps (marketscreener.com).
  • To offset reduced funding, EU will strengthen centralized planning: the Commission will prepare a unified TEN‑E plan and coordinate permitting reforms to speed grid upgrades and integrate renewables efficiently (consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did EU countries scale back funding for cross-country energy grids?
EU states reduced funding due to concerns over losing national revenue, with countries like Sweden opposing the original EU proposal.
What changes were made to grid congestion revenue allocation?
Instead of using 25% of grid congestion revenue from domestic power trade, countries will earmark 10% of income from cross-border trades for EU-backed projects from 2028, rising to 25% by 2031.
How will the EU plan future grid investments after these changes?
The EU will take a more centralized role in developing a cross-border electricity infrastructure plan and coordinate with operators to launch new projects.
What challenges does Europe face with its electricity grids?
Europe's grids need major upgrades to manage increased demand from electric vehicles, data centers, and large-scale renewable energy production.
What impact does a lack of grid investment have?
Insufficient grid investment has led to stalled interconnector projects, high energy prices, and wasted renewable energy due to limitations in current infrastructure.

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