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Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Kyivstar Inks Deal for Ukrainians to Trade Its Nasdaq-Listed Shares Locally

Kyivstar Signs Agreement to Enable Local Trading of Nasdaq Shares

By Leo Marchandon and Gianluca Lo Nostro

Agreement Details and Objectives

GDANSK, June 26 (Reuters) - Kyivstar said on Friday it signed an agreement with Ukraine's securities regulator to explore giving domestic investors access to its Nasdaq-listed shares through local brokers, marking a first step toward opening trading in the stock inside Ukraine.

Workaround for Wartime Financial Controls

The deal would offer a rare workaround for wartime financial controls that have made it difficult for Ukrainians to trade foreign-domiciled assets.

Memorandum of Understanding and Trading Structure

The memorandum of understanding with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission was signed at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk. Chief Executive Oleksandr Komarov told Reuters the plan was not a dual listing but a structure that would let a limited number of existing shares trade in Ukraine through a designated broker.

CEO's Statement on Investment Opportunities

"We want to allow Ukrainians to invest in Kyivstar shares listed on Nasdaq," Komarov told Reuters.

Background and Future Prospects

Kyivstar's Nasdaq Listing

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator and a unit of Dubai-based VEON, became the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. exchange last year.

Potential for Full Local Listing

Komarov said a full local listing could be considered only after the war.

"We want to open this up as a first step," he said. "Maybe after the war, somewhere in the future, we might consider a proper local listing."

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon and Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk)

Key Takeaways

  • Kyivstar became the first pure‑play Ukrainian company to list on NASDAQ, debuting under the ticker “KYIV” on August 15, 2025 (nasdaq.com).
  • The new memorandum of understanding with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, signed at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, aims to allow Ukrainians to trade existing Kyivstar Nasdaq shares through local brokerage infrastructure—a workaround amid FX and capital restrictions (dentons.com).
  • A full domestic listing isn’t planned yet; Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov noted that a proper local listing could be explored only after the war (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement did Kyivstar recently sign?
Kyivstar signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine's securities regulator to explore enabling Ukrainians to trade its Nasdaq-listed shares locally.
Will there be a full local listing of Kyivstar shares during the war?
No, a full local listing could only be considered after the war, according to Kyivstar's CEO.
How can Ukrainians invest in Kyivstar's Nasdaq-listed shares?
Ukrainians may be able to invest through local brokers via a special structure allowing limited trading of existing shares.
Why is this deal significant for Ukrainian investors?
It provides a workaround for wartime financial controls, giving Ukrainians rare access to foreign-domiciled assets.
Who owns Kyivstar and where is it based?
Kyivstar is owned by Dubai-based VEON and is Ukraine's largest mobile operator.

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