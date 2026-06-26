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Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports

Unilever's Strategic Moves in the Supplements and Wellbeing Sector

Unilever's Shift Towards Beauty and Wellbeing Brands

June 26 (Reuters) - Unilever is exploring a bid for U.S. supplements maker Thorne, the Financial Times reported on Friday, as the consumer goods giant accelerates its shift towards beauty and wellbeing brands under CEO Fernando Fernandez.

Since taking over in March 2025, Fernandez has sought to reshape Unilever's portfolio.

Recent Acquisitions and Partnerships

Last March, the Dove soap and Axe deodorant maker said it would combine its food business with U.S. spice maker McCormick and soon after Unilever said it would buy U.S.-based nutritional supplements brand Grüns ‌for an undisclosed amount, expanding its wellbeing lineup.

Details of the Thorne Bid

The FT said that Unilever was among several bidders for South Carolina-based Thorne, which is valued at up to $4 billion and sells dietary supplements, including magnesium and omega-3, primarily in the U.S.

Thorne's Ownership and Strategic Interest

Thorne, which was acquired by LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton for $680 million in 2023, has attracted strategic interest, including a bid from consumer healthcare group Haleon, two people familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

Responses from Involved Parties

A Haleon spokesperson said the company did not comment on rumour or speculation.

Unilever and L Catterton declined to comment on the FT report, while the latter also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported Haleon bid.

Thorne could not be immediately reached for comment.

Unilever and Haleon's Broader Health and Wellness Strategies

Unilever bought hair supplements brand Nutrafol in 2022, SmartyPants Vitamins in 2020 and gummy brand Olly Nutrition in 2019, while Haleon has been focusing on faster-growing health categories, including oral care and consumer wellness.

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru, Abigail Summerville in New York and Richa Naidu in London; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Unilever’s interest underscores its strategic push into wellness and nutrition, following recent deals like the acquisition of Grüns in April 2026.(investing.com)
  • Thorne, owned by private equity firm L Catterton since its October 2023 buyout, has seen rapid valuation growth—from ~$680 million to a potential $4 billion—driven by strong revenue gains and health‑tech trends.(clearvalue.co)
  • If pursued, the deal would represent a significant leap over Unilever’s typical ~$1.5 billion annual M&A budget—highlighting both the attractiveness of the wellness sector and Unilever’s ambitious growth strategy.(clearvalue.co)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Unilever considering acquiring?
Unilever is exploring a bid to acquire Thorne, a U.S. supplements maker.
What is the reported valuation of Thorne?
Thorne is reportedly valued at up to $4 billion.
Which publication reported Unilever's interest in Thorne?
The Financial Times reported Unilever's interest in acquiring Thorne.
Could the Reuters news agency verify the Unilever-Thorne report?
Reuters could not immediately verify the report about Unilever exploring a bid for Thorne.

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